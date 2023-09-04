Which Dodgers players have a 100+ RBI season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 4

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a long history of producing talented baseball players who have had impressive seasons with 100 or more runs batted in. With a 93% accuracy rate, today’s MLB Immaculate Grid has players guessing from a list of 44 players who have achieved this in the team‘s history.

Let’s take a closer look at four notable Dodgers players who achieved this milestone:

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 4: Which Dodgers players have a 100+ RBI season?

Freddie Freeman (2022): Freeman, the 2022 NL MVP, joined the Dodgers and instantly made an impact with 100 RBIs. His consistency and power at the plate were crucial for the team’s success. Notably, freeman is the last player who has achieved this accolade and happens to be the favorite for Immaculate Grid players.

Freddie Freeman achieved a total of 100 RBIs in the 2022 season.

Trea Turner (2022): Turner, another newcomer in 2022, showcased his versatility and speed by reaching 100 RBIs. His ability to drive in runs and steal bases added depth to the Dodgers' offense.

Cody Bellinger (2019): Bellinger had a breakout season in 2019, tallying 115 RBIs. His combination of power, speed, and defensive skills made him an essential part of the Dodgers’ roster.

Cody Bellinger scored 115 RBIs in 2019.

Adrián González (2014): In 2014, González recorded 116 RBIs, proving to be a reliable run producer in the heart of the Dodgers’ lineup. His consistency and leadership were valuable assets.

In addition to these four players, the Dodgers’ history boasts several other impressive seasons with 100 or more RBIs:

Matt Kemp (2011), with 126 RBIs, showed tremendous power and earned NL MVP runner-up honors.

Andre Ethier (2009) contributed 106 RBIs, showcasing his ability to drive in runs.

J.D. Drew (2006) reached 100 RBIs, adding a significant offensive boost to the team.

Mike Piazza (1997) had a standout season with 124 RBIs, establishing himself as one of the game’s premier catchers.

The Dodgers have a rich tradition of talented players who have made significant contributions, leaving an indelible mark on the franchise’s history. These players, both past and present, have helped the team achieve success and maintain its status as one of the premier organizations in Major League Baseball.