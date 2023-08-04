Which Dodgers players have also played for the Padres? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 4

The MLB Immaculate Grid's 124th puzzle was released on Friday, Aug. 4. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side.

The catch is that there is little or no room for error while entering your answers in the grid boxes. However, as the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate game every day.

One answer on the Aug. 4 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Los Angeles Dodgers players have also played for the San Diego Padres.

Interestingly, there have been a total of 119 players who have donned the jerseys of both the Dodgers and Padres in the MLB. Here's a look at some of the most prominent names that have played for both teams:

Steve Garvey

Adrián González

Matt Kemp

Mike Piazza

Gary Sheffield

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the second row of the first column.

Full list of MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 4

Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp

Here are all the answers for the MLB Immaculate Grid for Friday, Aug. 4:

Player who played for the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres: Geoff Blum

Player who played for the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics: Tony Batista

Player who had 40 HRs in a season with the Washington Nationals: Bryce Harper

Player who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres: Steve Garvey

Player who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics: Dusty Baker

Player who had 40HRs in a season with the Los Angeles Dodgers: Cody Bellinger

Player who played for the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres: Bet Boone

Player who played for the Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics: Clete Boyer

Player who had 40 HRs in a season with the Atlanta Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.