Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid comes out with a new puzzle to delight baseball fans everywhere. In a relatively short period of time, the baseball quiz game has become a favorite for fans everywhere.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid follows a uniform format. Users must take into account six clues along the axes to populate each intersecting square with names of relevant MLB stars.

On September 12, the Immaculate Grid asked for players who appeared in a San Francisco Giants uniform, and also registered more than 300 saves. Let's take a look.

San Francisco Giants players with 300 saves | MLB Immaculate Grid

206 out of 6-foot-4 right hander Robb Nen's 314 career saves came with the Giants. He assumed the finishing role as a member of the Florida Marlins in the mid-1990s. In 1998, his first season with the Giants, Nen made his first All-Star team after posting 1.52 alongside 40 saves. A year later, he finished an NL-best 64 games to gain his second All-Star appearance. Then, in 2000, Nen finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting after posting a 1.50 ERA. His 206 saves in a Giants jersey holds up as a franchise record for the team.

"Robb Nen joins Tolbert & Copes at 4:30. Until then, rock out to this" - KNBR

Joe Nathan was another big 6-foot-4 closer. A 1995 Giants sixth-rounder, Nathan was actually a starter when he made his big-league debut for San Francisco in 1999. After missing the entire 2001 season on account of injury, he was traded to the Minnesota Twins in 2004, where he posted a career-best 44 saves and finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting.

Goose Gossage was one of the first pitchers to call themselves a "closer". Over the course of his 22 years in MLB, Rich "Goose" pitched for nine different teams. In 1975, he led the league with 26 saves for the Chicago White Sox, and did so again for the 1978 Yankees. While the 2008 Hall of Fame inductee only played 31 games for the Giants in 1989, he is still a viable Grid selection today.