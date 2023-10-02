Which Guardians players have also played for the White Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 2

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid posts a new puzzle for fans to indulge in. Despite only being introduced this season, the IG has grown in popularity at an very fast rate.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid is comprised of six hints, and nine squares. In order to succeed, users must populate the spaces with names of relevant MLB names. While team names are the most common hints, sometimes statistical values or career achievements are given instead.

On October 2, Immaculate Grid asked which players have appeared for both the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians (or Indians). Let's take a look at some viable options.

Players who have played for the White Sox and Guardians | MLB Immaculate Grid October 2

After joining the Cleveland Indians in 1989, it took left fielder Albert Belle a few years to get used to MLB life. In 1993, Belle came alive, hitting .290/.370/.552 with a league-best 129 RBIs. In 1995 and 1996, Belle would win the AL RBIs title, and posted a league-best slugging percentage of .695 in 1995. Belle's five-year, $55 million deal with the White Sox in late 1996 briefly made him the highest paid player ever. In 1998, Belle's 1.155 OPS led MLB.

During his eight seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, Edwin Encarnacion was a two-time All-Star and regular MVP contender. In 2017, he joined the Indians, hitting .258/.377/.504 with 38 home runs and 107 RBIs. The Dominican DH would later become a journeyman, and appear in 44 games with the White Sox in the shortened season of 2020 before announcing his retirement.

First baseman Hal Trosky was one of the best Cleveland hitters of the 1930s. A career .302 hitter, Trosky hit 42 home runs, 162 RBIs, and slashed .343/.382/.644 with the 1936 Indians. After going overseas to serve his country in World War II, Trosky returned to MLB in 1944, signing with the Chicago White Sox.

25-year old Mike Clevinger made his debut with the Cleveland Indians in 2016. Over the next three seasons, Clevinger put up ERA figures under 3.2, but was never gifted an All-Star nod. After being sent to the San Diego Padres in a 2020 trade, Clevinger saw his numbers tail off, and became imbroiled in a personal scandal. In 2023, he signed with the White Sox, and put up a 3.77 ERA and struck out 110 in 24 starts this season.