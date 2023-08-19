Which MLB games are rescheduled because of Hurricane Hilary? Full list of cancellations and postponements

At the time of this writing, Hurricane Hilary, a Category 4 hurricane. The storm is expected to make landfall on the US West Coast this weekend, bringing 130 mile per hour winds with it.

As such, MLB has moved to reschedule several games that will take place in the path of Hilary. Winds are expected to be so brutal that forecasts of the storm have triggered the State of California's first-ever Tropical Storm Warning.

The rare occurance is set to smash the coast north of Los Angeles. Unfortunately for fans and players, several MLB teams are set to play this weekend in the general facility.

"First videos from Palm Springs, California coming #HurricaneHilary" - FrankieTM

First off, the San Diego Padres are scheduled to play the Arizona Diamondbacks in an NL West divisional showdown. The D-Backs are currently three games ahead of the Padres, and both teams are pining for a dwindling shot at the NL Wild Card. The 12:10 pm at PETCO Park in San Diego has been moved to Saturday. The teams will now play in a doubleheader on August 20, with start times of 12:10 and 5:40.

The Los Angeles Dodgers saw their 11-game win streak comes to and end last night. This weekend, they will attempt to get back into the win column against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, with Hurricane Hilary expected to interfere with the 1:07 pm game on Sunday, a doubleheader with starts at 1:07 and 6:07 has been scheduled for Saturday.

"So-Cal MLB games have been moved from Sunday to Saturday doubleheaders due to Hurricane Hilary" - Alex Curry

Finally, the Los Angeles Angels are the final team to see their Sunday game rescheduled on account of the hurricane. Ohtani and company were set to play the Miami Marlins at 12 pm. A doubleheader with start times of 12 and 6:10 PT has been established for Saturday for the inter-league faceoff.

Hurricane Hilary will be worst storm seen in California for a long time

The move by MLB to reschedule these game confirms the fears of many that this storm will be a devastating one. If you live in the area, ensure that you are protected, and avoid any non-essential travel. Hopefully, the impact on players and fans from this natural occurance will be minimal, and everyone will be able to return to enjoying baseball on the US West Coast in no time at all.