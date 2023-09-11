Which Nationals players have a 200+ K season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 11  

The September 11 MLB Immaculate Grid has asked fans to guess players who have featured for the Washington Nationals and had a 200+ K season.

Throughout Major League Baseball, 10 Nationals players have had a 200+ K season. Albeit small, the list contains some high-profile names.

The most popular answer is Stephen Strasburg. Strasburg left an indelible mark on the franchise during his impressive 13-year tenure from 2010 to 2022.

During his illustrious career with the Nationals, Strasburg made 247 appearances, with an ERA of 3.24.

One of the defining moments of Strasburg's career came in the 2019 postseason when he led the Nationals to their first-ever World Series championship. His dominant postseason performance earned him World Series MVP honors.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers on September 11:Other Nationals players with a 200+ K season

Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer also fits the bill for today's Immaculate Grid. His exceptional control and devastating pitches make him one of the most feared pitchers in the game.

The three-time Cy Young winner was traded to the Nationals by the Detroit Tigers. After arriving in 2015, he donned the Nationals uniform for seven years and maintained an ERA of 2.80. In 2019, he won the World Series with the Nationals.

Pedro Martinez

Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez joined the Washington Nationals in 1997. Back then the Nationals were known as the Montreal Expos.

The very same year Martinez accomplished the remarkable feat of recording 307 strikeouts in a season while donning the Nationals' uniform. The eight-time All-Star recorded an ERA of 3.06 through 118 games played.

Patrick Corbin

Corbin joined the Nationals in 2019, after being traded by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In his first season with the Nationals, the two-time All-Star recorded 238 strikeouts, showcasing his prowess on the mound. He has played 134 games for the Nationals maintaining a WHIP of 1.455.

Other MLB Immaculate Grid answers for today include:

Gio Gonzalez

Jeff Fassero

Floyd Youmans

Steve Rogers

Bill Stoneman