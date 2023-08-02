Which Orioles players have recorded 100+ RBI in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 2

The MLB Immaculate Grid's 122nd puzzle was released on Wednesday, August 2. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side.

The catch is that there is no room for error while entering your answers in the grid boxes. However, as the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate game every day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One answer on the August 2 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Baltimore Orioles players have recorded more than 100+ RBI in a season.

Interestingly, there have been a total of 71 Orioles players who have reached the century mark. Here's a look at some of the most prominent Baltimore players who have crossed more than 100 RBI in a season:

Ken Williams:155 RBI in 1922

Miguel Tejada: 150 RBI in 2004

Rafael Palmeiro: 142 RBI in 1996

Jim Gentile: 141 RBI in 1961

Chris Davis: 138 RBI in 2013

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the third row of the third column.

Full list of MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 2

Former Baltimore Orioles star Chris Davis

Here are all the answers for the MLB Immaculate Grid for Wednesday, August 2:

Player who played for the Royals and Pirates: Amos Otis

Player who played for the Marlins and Pirates: Derrek Lee

Player who had 100 RBIs in a season with the Pirates: Josh Bell

Player who played for the Royals and Rangers: Gaylord Perry

Player who played for the Marlins and Rangers: Kevin Brown

Player who had 100 RBIs in a season with the Rangers: Nomar Mazara

Player who played for the Royals and Orioles: Pat Kelly

Player who played for the Marlins and Orioles: Charles Johnson

Player who had 100 RBIs in a season with the Orioles: Chris Davis