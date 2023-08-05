Which player with 500+ HR in the career also have won a Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 5

MLB Immaculate Grid is a great way to regularly test one's baseball knowledge. Every day, a new and exciting quiz game is dropped for fans to enjoy.

Normally, the 3 x 3 grid is arranged with three hints on the x-axis and another three on the y-axis. While the Immaculate Grid typically asks for players who have played for two intersecting teams, sometimes a career achievement is substituted as a hint.

On August 5, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name members of the elite 26-member 500 home run club who have also won a Gold Glove in their careers. Keep reading for some of the answers for today's grid.

Members of the 500 home run club who have also won a Gold Glove | MLB Immaculate Grid August 5

In the early days of the integration era, Ernie Banks began playing for the Chicago Cubs. Despite facing outward prejudice, his electric style of play began captivating fans before long. In 1954, Banks appeared in a league-best 154 games, hitting 19 home runs and 79 RBIs to finish second in Rookie of the Year voting. He won back-to-back NL MVP Awards in 1958 and 1959, hitting .309/.370/.605 with 92 home runs and 272 RBIs in those two seasons, before winning a Gold Glove at shortstop in 1960. In 1970, he hit his 500th career home run, one year before his retirement.

In 1962, New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle hit 321/.486/.605 with a league-high 122 walks to capture his third career MVP Award concurrent with his first-ever Gold Glove. Regarded by many as the best switch-hitter ever, Mantle hit his 500th career home run in 1967. The 1974 Hall of Fame inductee passed away in 1995.

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is also a viable grid answer. After hitting .329/.403/.610 to win the Rookie of the Year Award and a Silver Slugger in 2001, the Dominican became the face of the franchise. He led the Cards to two World Series victories, and won three MVP Awards and a pair of Gold Gloves in St. Louis. Pujols finally came back to the Cards in 2022 a decade after he departed the team in a dramatic fashion. In 2022, Pujols hit his 700th career home run during his last season with the Cards.

Despite his controversial reputation, Barry Bonds needs to be included on this list. Although he was a well-documented steroid user, and will probably never see the Hall of Fame because of it, Bonds put up some serious hardware. A record seven-time MVP, Bonds also has eight Gold Gloves attached to his play in the outfield. Although his numbers have a massive asterix beside them, nobody has ever topped Bonds' 762 career jacks.