Which Rangers players have also played for the Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 10

Today, the MLB Immaculate Grid has the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners featured prominently on it. Those who wish to fill the grid with green spaces must know at least one player who suited up for both franchises.

Naturally, Nelson Cruz is a good answer here. He has played for a lot of different franchises, and the Rangers and Mariners are among them. The longtime DH was in Texas from 2006 to 2013 and played with the Rangers from 2015-2018. At the time of writing, 14% of players had used him as their answer, which is somewhat rare.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 10: Which Rangers players have also played for the Mariners?

Here are the other options you can use. Some of them might be a little more rare than others, which helps the rarity score:

Shin-Soo Choo (2014-2020 with TEX, 2005-2006 with SEA)

Rich Gossage (1991 with TEX, 1994 with SEA)

Cliff Lee (spent 2010 with both teams)

Justin Smoak (2010 with TEX, 2010-2014 with SEA)

Omar Vizquel (2009 with TEX, 1989-1993)

Cliff Lee played for the Rangers and Mariners

Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry is another correct answer here. The pitcher was with the Rangers from 1975 to 1980 and with the Mariners from 1982-1983, making him a good if not somewhat popular answer to this prompt.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference, where there is a database of all players who have ever suited up for both franchises. This can really lower a rarity score.