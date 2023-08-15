Which Rangers players have won Silver Slugger? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 15

On August 15, MLB Immaculate Grid released their newest quiz puzzle. Ever since being acquired by Baseball Reference in June, the Grid has assumed overnight popularity.

To complete the daily challnege, users must take into account the hints provided along the axes of the 3 x 3 grid. By using the hints, which include a team name or statistical value, can be used to fill in all of the spaces.

On August 15, one of the questions asked to users by the Immaculate Grid was for Texas Rangers players who have won a Silver Slugger. While there have been several over the years, let's take a look at some top names.

Texas Rangers players who have won a Silver Slugger Award | MLB Immaculate Grid August 15

Current Rangers first baseman is the most recent Texas Rangers player to win a Silver Slugger. Lowe joined the Rangers from the Tampa Bay Rays as a 25-year old in 2021. The following season, he connected for 27 home runs and 76 RBIs, while slashing .302/.558/.492, making him one of the most potent players in the game.

The first Rangers player to win a Silver Slugger was utility man Al Oliver. Oliver, a baseball star at Kent State, enjoyed an 18-year career in MLB. A World Series winner during his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Oliver hit .319 with 19 home runs and 117 RBIs to win a Silver Slugger in 1980.

The player to win the most Silver Sluggers while playing for the Texas Rangers was Ivan Rodriguez. Despite only being 5'9, the Puerto Rican catcher knew how to swing. He won a franchise-record six Silver Sluggers between 1994 and 2000. His final Silver Slugger came in his 1999 MVP season, wherein he hit 332/.356/.568 home runs and 113 RBIs.

Adrian Beltre is another Rangers star to have won multiple Silver Sluggers, coming in 2010, 2011 and 2013. In 2017, Beltre became the first Dominican player to register 3,000 hits, and the 31st player overall. Over his 21-year career that culminated in 2018, Beltre became the fifth MLB player to hit over 100 home runs for three different teams, including the Rangers, Dodgers and Seattle Mariners.