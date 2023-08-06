Which Rays players have also played for the Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 6 

The MLB Immaculate Grid's 126th puzzle was released on Sunday, Aug. 6. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side.

The catch is that there is little or no room for error while entering your answers in the grid boxes. However, as the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate game every day.

One answer on the Aug. 6 edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid game requires fans to guess which Tampa Bay Rays players have also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers: A look at the most prominent names to have played for the Rays and Pirates

Former Pirates pitcher Chris Archer

Interestingly, there have been a total of 63 players who have donned the jerseys of both the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB. Here's a look at some of the most prominent names that have played for both teams:

Chris Archer

Chris Archer joined the Rays in 2012 and played just over six seasons with the franchise before signing with the Pirates in 2018. The pitcher spent two seasons in Pittsburgh featuring in 33 games.

Corey Dickerson

Corey Dickerson had a two-year stint in Tampa Bay, smashing 51 home runs in 298 games from 2016 to 2017. He then spent two seasons with Pittsburgh, racking up 17 home runs in 179 matches and won a Golden Glove Award in 2018.

Jose Guillen

Jose Guillen had a three-year sojourn with the Pirates from 1997 to 1999, recording 29 homers in 226 games. He went on to join the Rays soon after leaving Pittsburgh and managed 15 home runs in 193 appearances across three seasons in Tampa Bay.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the first row of the third column.