Which Red Sox players have also played for the Yankees? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 13

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new quiz game to test fans everywhere. Despite being a relatively new trend, the grid enjoys huge popularity among players.

immaculate Grid has simple rules. Each daily game comes with three hints along the x-axis and three hints along the y-axis. Users must consider the clues to populate the various squares with names of relevant MLB names.

On September 13, the Immaculate Grid dropped a big question when it asked users to name players who have appeared for both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. While it's not common for players to switch sides in this bitter AL East rivalry, let's look at the ones who have.

"Immaculate Grid 164. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have appeared for both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees | MLB Immaculate Grid September 13

Jacoby Ellsbury was the first Native American of Navajo descent to play in MLB. A Boston Red Sox first-rounder in 2005, Ellsbury finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2008 after stealing a league-best 50 bases, and registering a slashline of .280/.336/.394. In 2011, he connected for 32 home runs and 105 RBIs, narrowly losing to Justin Verlander in the AL MVP race. After leading the league in steals three times, as well as triples, Ellsbury defected to the Yankees in 2013. Although he inked a seven-year deal, he was released from the Bronx Bombers in 2019 after playing just four seasons.

"11 years ago, Jacoby Ellsbury walked it off against the Yankees. Nobody will ever match the intensity Pedro Ciriaco played with down the stretch in 2012." - Tyler Miliken

Domingo German registered a perfect game for the Yankees against the Oakland A's this past June. Before German, pitcher David Cone was the last ace to accomplish the feat in the pinstripes. Currently a broadcaster for YES Network, Cone won the 1994 AL Cy Young as a member of his hometown Kansas City Royals. Cone played for the Yankees from 1995 until 2005, registering a record of 55-38 and a 3.93 ERA during that time. He made 25 starts for the 2001 Red Sox in the penultimate season of his career.

Speedster Johnny Damon joined the Boston Red Sox in 2002, shortly after leaving Bill Beane's Oakland Athletics. A member of the 2004 World Series-winning Red Sox squad, Damon connected for 20 home runs as his team captured their first championship in 86 years. In late 2005, Damon inked a five-year, $52 million deal with the New York Yankees, instantly turning him into a villain in Boston. His best offensive season came with the 2009 Yankees, as he hit 24 home runs and 82 RBIs, also winning his second career World Series that year.

"On this day in 2009, Johnny Damon and Mark Teixeira hit back-to-back homers in the 8th to the bring the Yankees on top and help complete a four game sweep against Boston… Magical moment and season" - ZT

Although Babe Ruth is considered to be a Yankees legend, the Bambino actually began his career in Boston. His 29 home runs in 1919 broke a single season record. The following year, Sox owner Harry Frazee sold Ruth to the New York Yankees, thus sparking 'the curse of the Bambino." During his fifteen years in New York, Ruth won four World Series as well as an MVP Award.