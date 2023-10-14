Which Rookie of the Year has also recorded 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 14

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 195th puzzle on Saturday, Oct. 14. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every time.

On Saturday, one grid requires fans to guess which Rookie of the Year has also recorded more than 200 hits in a season. Interestingly, there are 22 players who fit the bill.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

One of the more recent players to tick both categories is Ronald Acuna Jr.

Acuna made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2018 and won the Rookie of the Year award that season. The outfielder recorded 217 hits in the 2023 regular season as well.

Acuna is a four-time All-Star and has also won two Silver Slugger awards.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 14: Other players who have won Rookie of the Year and recorded more than 200 hits in a season

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 14

Derek Jeter

Jeter won the Rookie of the Year award in 1996. He also had eight seasons when he crossed 200 hits.

Jeter played his entire 20-year career with the New York Yankees, earning 14 All-Star honors and winning five Silver Slugger awards. He also helped the Yankees to five World Series titles.

Dick Allen

Allen won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 1964 while playing for the Philadelphia Phillies. He also racked up 201 hits that season.

Allen finished his MLB career with 351 home runs and a .292 batting average. He also earned seven All-Star honors during his time in the league.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the first row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.