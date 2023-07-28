Which Texas Rangers have recorded 200+ K pitching seasons? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 28

On July 28, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features Texas Rangers players who have Recorded 200 or more Strikeouts in a season. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Bobby Witt: An accomplished pitcher, Witt had an impressive strikeout record during his time with the Rangers, showcasing his ability to keep batters off balance.

Matt Perisho: A left-handed specialist, Perisho achieved a significant number of strikeouts in a single season, making a notable impact during his time with the team.

Charlie Hough: As a knuckleballer, Hough's unique pitching style baffled hitters and led to several seasons with 200 or more strikeouts for Texas.

Kevin Brown: During his stint with the Rangers, Brown displayed his exceptional pitching skills and racked up impressive strikeout numbers in multiple seasons.

Rick Helling: Helling was a reliable workhorse, reaching the 200-strikeout mark during his successful seasons with the team.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 28: Other Texas Rangers who recorded 200+ K pitching seasons

Texas Rangers v Houston Astros

Nolan Ryan: A Hall of Fame pitcher and legendary Ranger, Nolan Ryan dominated the mound with his overpowering fastball and achieved over 200 strikeouts in multiple seasons during his tenure in Texas.

Yu Darvish: A talented Japanese pitcher, Yu Darvish showcased his impressive repertoire of pitches with Texas, earning him several seasons with 200+ strikeouts.

Ferguson Jenkins: A true baseball great, Jenkins spent part of his illustrious career with the Rangers, consistently achieving high strikeout numbers and demonstrating remarkable control on the mound.

Kenny Rogers: Known for his crafty left-handed pitching, Rogers was a key player for Texas, achieving the 200-strikeout milestone in one of his standout seasons.

C.J. Wilson: A reliable and effective pitcher, Wilson recorded 200+ strikeouts during his tenure with the Rangers, helping the team reach the postseason.