Which Tigers players have won Silver Slugger? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 15

Playing the MLB Immaculate Grid is an excellent method for fans to test their MLB knowledge. Every day, a new puzzle is released, and the game has been touted as one of the best sports exercises around.

The Immaculate Grid features a 3 x 3 grid array. In order to be successful, users must take into account the six clues along each axis. Using the clues, the nine squares can be populated with names of relevant MLB stars.

Among other things, the September 15 edition of the Immaculate Grid asked users to name members of the Detroit Tigers who have won a Silver Slugger. Today, we are profiling some of the eligible names.

"Immaculate Grid 166 + Bonus Challenge. Play your way—OG Immaculate Grid or try to fill the grid using ONLY Hall of Famers!" - Immaculate Grid

Detroit Tigers Silver Slugger winners | MLB Immaculate Grid September 15

Multiple Silver Slugger awards are just one of the many accolades that Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera can attach his name to. Regarded as the best Venezuelan to ever play in MLB, Cabrera won the fifth Silver Slugger of his career alongside both the MVP and Triple Crown Awards in 2013.

A winner of the 2003 World Series as a member of the Florida Marlins, Cabrera has already announced that the 2023 season will be his last.

"It's fitting that the last player to record 200+ hits, 35+ HR, and fewer than 100 K in a single season was Miguel Cabrera in 2012" - Knockahomanation

Victor Martinez is another Venezuelan slugger who won a Silver Slugger in a Tigers uniform. V-Mart did so in 2014 after hitting a career-high 32 home runs and 103 RBIs. Additionally, his .409 on-base percentage led all qualified hitters that season, as did his .974 OPS. Splitting his time between catcher and DH, Martinez retired in 2018.

Third baseman Dean Palmer was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 1986, and spent the first eight years of his career with the team. In 1992, he became the first player in Rangers' franchise history to homer in the first three games of the season.

In 1999, he joined the Detroit Tigers and won his second consecutive Silver Slugger after putting up a slash line of .263/.339/.518 with 38 home runs and 100 RBIs.

"Cecil and Prince Fielder, 1989 Hanshin @tigers" - Vintage Jerseys and Hats

Cecil Fielder won a Silver Slugger with the Detroit Tigers in both 1990 and 1991. Some two decades later, his son, Prince, would do the same. The 275 lb first baseman did not miss a single game between 2011 and 2013 while playing for the Tigers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

To this day, the Fielders remain the only father-son pair to win Silver Sluggers with the same team.