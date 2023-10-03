Which Yankees players have recorded 500+ HR in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 3

MLB Immaculate Grid is a great way for fans to keep abreast of MLB's present, but also it's past. The Baseball Reference quiz game thus enjoys a high degree of popularity among fans of all ages.

Immaculate Grid follows a uniform pattern. Every day, users are confronted with a 3 x 3 grid array. It is then up to the user to take the six clues into account in order to populate the nine squares with names of relevant MLB players.

On October 3, the grid asked, among other things, for members of the New York Yankees who have hit at least 500 home runs. Today, we will be looking at some members of this exclusive club.

New York Yankees players with 500 or more home runs | MLB Immaculate Grid October 3

Mickey Mantle spent his entire eighteen-year career with the New York Yankees. A winner of back-to-back MVP Awards in 1956 and 1957, Mantle had nine seasons with at least 30 home runs. Also a seven-time World Series champ, Mantle's 500th home run came in his penultimate season of 1967.

Third baseman Alex Rodriguez had won the AL home run title for three straight years with the Texas Rangers when he came to New York in 2004. In 2006, A-Rod clubbed a league-best 48 home runs, winning his second career MVP Award. While many of A-Rod stats, as well as his Hall of Fame candidacy, have become doubtfull on account of his PED use, he still managed to record 696 career home runs.

Right fielder Reggie Jackson only spent five of his twenty-one career seasons with the Yankees. After many strong seasons on the Oakland Athletics, which included the 1973 MVP Award, Jackson came to the Yankees in 1977. During his time in the Bronx, Jackson hit .281/.371/.526 with 144 home runs and 461 RBIs in five seasons. In 1987, Jackson returned to the A's, where he would retire at the end of that season with 563 home runs.

