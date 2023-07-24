Who is Daysbel Hernandez? Braves young pitcher shines in MLB debut

Daysbel Hernández had a remarkable first day in the major leagues. The 26-year-old Cuban pitcher received the call from Tuiasosopo less than 24 hours before extending his major league strikeout streak.

He made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves and secured his first professional victory in their 4-2 win against the Brewers at American Family Field. During his debut, he delivered a scoreless, one-inning performance, setting the stage for an exciting start to his MLB career.

Welcome to The Show, Daysbel Hernandez! #ForTheA - Braves

Hernández's journey to the Major Leagues began in 2018 when the Braves signed him at a trial camp in Miami. He showed promising progress in 2019, but unfortunately, the Minor League season in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19, leaving him without an opportunity to pitch. In 2021, as a non-roster invitee, he made an impression, but a demanding workload in the 2021-22 Mexican Winter League led to serious elbow surgery.

Despite the setback, Hernández demonstrated remarkable resilience. Since June 30, 2022, he pitched 7 2/3 innings across Double-A Mississippi, Triple-A Gwinnett, and Atlanta, managing to strike out 20 of the 27 hitters he faced. His rapid ascent through the ranks came after missing the entire 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Atlanta Braves @Braves The #Braves today selected RHP Daysbel Hernández to the major league roster after optioning RHP Allan Winans to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Jesse Chavez was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Daysbel Hernandez's career with Atlanta Braves

In September 2017, Hernández agreed to terms with the Atlanta Braves as an unrestricted foreign free agent.

Prior to being promoted to the Double-A Mississippi Braves, Hernández spent the first six games of the 2023 season with the High-A Rome Braves. He made six appearances, with a 2-0 record and an 8.64 ERA. Hernández had a 0.00 ERA with 26 strikeouts and just four hits surrendered between the Double-A Mississippi Braves and Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers prior to his promotion.

Hernández was officially added to the Braves' 40-man roster on July 23, 2023, was promoted to the main leagues for the first time, and later that day, he made his major league debut against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hernández's relief pitching performance in his debut resulted in three strikeouts and his first career victory.

