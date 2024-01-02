Who is Felix Portes? High-profile Dominican lawyer urged to take up Wander Franco's case by Wason Brazobán

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Monday after failing to attend an interview with prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías a few days before. The meeting was regarding the allegations that he had improper relationships with multiple minors.

Franco had a three-hour interview with prosecutors on Monday, according to the AP, and was later arrested. He is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday before a judge, and prosecutors will reportedly ask that the MLB star be denied bail.

The scandal has rocked the baseball world, with people wanting more details about the allegations, which are not readily available at this stage. Singer-songwriter Wason Brazobán has called on Felix Portes to be Franco's lawyer.

MLB insider Héctor Gómez took to X to report:

"The prominent composer and singer-songwriter Wason Brazobán tells the renowned lawyer @FelixPortes to take on Wander Franco's case."

Felix Portes is a high-profile Dominican lawyer and a managing partner in the law firm Portes Nuñez & Asociados. He is an expert in constitutional and criminal law and graduated from USAL. Portes gives his expert advice and thoughts on many high-profile cases and shares the benefit of his experience on social media, including the Tekashi 6ix9ine arrest and the Wander Franco storyline.

After being asked on X by multiple people to represent Franco, Portes advised that he could not, as the MLB start already has lawyers:

"He has lawyers. I just send the information as I always do."

Franco's lawyers are Teodosio Jáquez Encarnación and Francisco Rodríguez Consoró.

What happened to Wander Franco?

Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco was arrested Monday after failing to respond to court summons concerning alleged relationships with minors. Two minors have reportedly filed suit against Franco, and the investigation is looking into an alleged relationship with a third minor.

Prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías was looking to interview Franco on Dec. 28. Police visited two of his properties to request a meeting last Thursday but could not find the 22-year-old.

Dominican law dictates that Franco must be brought before a judge within 48 hours of his arrest, so Wednesday at the latest. At the time of writing, Franco has not had any criminal charges levied against him, and the investigation is ongoing.

Franco was put on paid leave by the MLB in August, and the league is conducting its own investigation into the matter.

