Who is Keriwyn Hill? Ex-Mets outfielder Khalil Lee accused of assault by former partner

Mets outfielder Khalil Lee was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend Keriwyn Hill for five months over the summer of 2021. Now, some fairly grave accusations are coming out of the past romance.

Although drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2016, Khalil Lee has been in the Mets organization since 2021. He made his MLB debut with the team in 2021 and hit his first home run during a brief stint with the Mets in 2022.

In January 2023, as Lee was preparing to report to Mets training camp in Florida, Keriwyn Hill filed a police report, stating that the 24-year-old abused her physically and verbally.

"Mets outfielder Khalil Lee accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend; MLB launches investigation" - Camille Epstein

Hill referenced a particular incident in May 2022 in which Lee suggested she fly to Syracuse. When she arrived, Khalil Lee apparently kicked Keriwyn Hill and subjected her to other sorts of abuse.

An arrest warrant was later issues for Lee, and the Delaware-native was charged with criminal obstruction of breath.

Although not too much is known about the identity of Keriwyn Hill, we know that she is currently lives in Brooklyn, New York. It was in the New York area that she and Lee first began dating.

Hill originally moved to New York to study Fashion at Columbia. As of 2023, she is an account manager for RealReal, a luxury online consignment shop.

In May 2023, as investigations were underway against Khalil Lee's behaviour, the New York Mets released him. Although the team cited "baseball reasons", it is widely thought that the bad publicity from this ongoing case is causing the team harm.

"Mets' Khalil Lee Under Investigation Following Assault Allegations" - MLB Trade Rumors

The situation with Keriwyn Hill represents a regrettable fall from grace for Khalil Lee. Once seen as a rising star within the Kansas City Royals organization, he has struggled to hit his weight in Triple-A Syracuse this season.

Keriwyn Hill accusations remind us of the dark side of sport

Whether or not the allegations are true, they will certainly put a very ugly stain on Lee's young career. If the case of former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer taught us anything, it is that the league has a zero tolerance policy for this sort of thing. If Lee is found guilty, his baseball career might never recover, and that might well be for the better.

