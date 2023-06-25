Who plays at London Stadium? Find out which iconic team's home ground got transformed to host the 2023 MLB London series

The MLB is playing two games at the London Stadium this weekend. Game 1 on Saturday ended in a thumping 9-1 win for the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Game 2 is scheduled to commence on Sunday, June 25 at 3:10 p.m. UK time, which is 10:10 a.m. in ET.

Interestingly, the London Stadium is home to English Premier League football team West Ham United. The club is nicknamed "The Hammers" or "The Irons" due to their association with the Thames Ironworks and Shipbuilding Company.

The team was initially founded in 1895 as Thames Ironworks and renamed in 1900 as West Ham United. They've been playing their home games at the London Stadium since 2016. The club previously played their home fixtures at the Boleyn Ground.

West Ham United are currently managed by David Moyes, who took charge of the team in 2019. He led the club to their first trophy in 43 years last season as the Hammers won the UEFA Conference League title.

Although West Ham have never won the Premier League title or the League Cup, they have three FA Cups, one Community Shield, one European Cup Winners' Cup and one Conference League title in their trophy cabinet.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game 2 at London Stadium preview and TV channels

The Chicago Cubs will be brimming with confidence after their 9-1 win over the Cardinals on Saturday. The team improved to a 37-38 record but remained third in the NL Central standings.

The Cubs have now won 11 of their last 13 games and will be hoping to extend their good run of form. A clean sweep of St. Louis in London would be a massive boost for the team's chances to make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals are fifth in the NL Central with 31 wins and 45 defeats. Oliver Marmol's side will be hoping to end the MLB London Series on a positive note after Saturday's 9-1 drubbing.

In the UK, the game will be televised live on BT Sport and on BBC Sport. Fans can also live stream the match on the BT Sport website, BT Sport app, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport app.

In the USA, the match will be telecast live on FOX. Fans can live stream the game on MLB.TV.

