Who is starting for the Yankees tonight? Aaron Boone's options assessed with underperforming Luis Severino's place under threat

The 2023 New York Yankees should not be faced with a must-win over the Chicago White Sox in August, but that is the situation they find themselves in. Aaron Boone's squad can ill afford another series loss to the abysmal Sox and with Luis Severino scheduled to start, things do not look good.

Luis Severino has been brutal for the Yankees this year, posting 7.74 ERA, -0.6 FWAR and a 21% home run fly ball rate. He's been awful and the White Sox are likely salivating at a chance to knock him around and dent the Bronx Bombers' slim playoff chances.

The team, however, is considering skipping his start. They have a relatively rested bullpen after Gerrit Cole went into the eighth and Clarke Schmidt, Michael King and Jonathan Loaisiga completed yesterday's match.

Yankees considering everything for Luis Severino's start

With the team clinging to a dying playoff hope, the Yankees may opt to remove Luis Severino from the rotation this time or give him an opener. Aaron Boone said after last night's win that they were considering all options.

Luis Severino has struggled for the Yankees

They do have to consider that Nestor Cortes is back from injury and needs a shortened pitch count for a little while, thus taxing the bullpen. He threw just 65 pitches in his first start back.

Nevertheless, the Yankees must find a way to string wins together, and they can't count on Severino to help them at that goal right now.