Who are the top hitters in the 2023 MLB Draft? Ranking top 5 prospects

The 2023 MLB draft is just around the corner. The three-day event will take place from July 9-11 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wisconsin.

This year's pool of draft prospects have some exceptional batters and there's bound to be some stiff competition for hitters getting picked in the first round.

Here's a look at the five best hitters in the upcoming draft.

5 best hitters in the 2023 MLB Draft

LSU Tigers star Dylan Crews

#5. Jacob Wilson

Jacob Wilson has had another spectacular season with Grand Canyon. The shortstop recorded 79 hits and six home runs at a batting average of .412 in the 2023 season.

Wilson has a high ceiling and many MLB teams feel like they could extract his potential.

#4. Max Clark

Max Clark is one of the most well-rounded athletes in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Indiana star is expected to get picked early in the first round.

Clark has the power to smash big home runs. The 18-year-old's bat speed seems and accuracy seems to have drawn the attention of many MLB teams.

#3. Walker Jenkins

Walker Jenkins is one of the most talented batters in this year's draft pool. The South Brunswick star has a clean swing and has the power to clear the biggest of grounds.

Jenkins is still only 18 years old but shows incredible maturity on the field. He is only expected to get better in the next few years.

#2. Wyatt Langford

Wyatt Langford has impressed many with the bat this season. The versatile hitter has managed 81 hits and 19 home runs with a .363 batting average for the Florida Gators this season.

Langford seems to have boosted his draft stock in 2023 after leading the Gators to the CWS finals.

#1. Dylan Crews

Dylan Crews has been exceptional for the LSU Tigers over the past few seasons. Many analysts believe that the outfielder will be the first overall pick at the 2023 MLB Draft.

In 2023, Crews has racked up 104 hits and 18 home runs in 246 at-bats with a staggering .423 average, leading the Tigers on the verge of playing in the College World Series finals.

