Who are the top pitchers in the 2023 MLB Draft? Ranking top 5 prospects

The 2023 MLB Draft is fast approaching. The three-day event will take place from July 9-11 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

There are a number of highly-rated pitchers in this year's draft pool. However, with the competition so high, it'll be a tight battle among some of the pitchers who are projected to get selected in the first round.

Here's a look at the top five pitchers who will be part of the upcoming draft.

Who are the 5 best pitchers in the 2023 MLB Draft?

LSU Tigers pitcher Paul Skenes

#1. Paul Skenes, LSU

Paul Skenes is widely regarded as the best pitcher at the 2023 MLB Draft. Interestingly, some analysts believe that the LSU Tigers star could be the first overall selection at the event.

Skenes has hit the 100 MPH mark on several occasions and he also has excellent command over his throws. The 21-year-old led his team to the College World Series and is expected to play a key role if the Tigers are to play in the finals.

#2. Chase Dollander, Tennessee

Chase Dollander had a stellar campaign with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2023. The right-handed pitcher racked up 120 strikeouts and 30 walks in 89 innings pitched.

Dollander is considered a top-10 overall pick because of his impeccable ability to throw strikes. The 21-year-old could be the second pitcher to get selected in the upcoming draft.

#3. Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest

Rhett Lowder is enjoying a stunning 2023 season with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The right-handed pitcher has helped his team to be on the verge of an appearance at the College World Series finals.

Lowder has an excellent fastball and his changer has also deceived batters this campaign.

#4. Hurston Waldrep, Florida

Hurtston Waldrep has led the Florida Gators to the 2023 College World Series finals. The right-handed pitcher has recorded 154 strikeouts and 51 walks in 99.1 innings pitched at a 3.99 ERA.

Waldrep has incredible control of his pitches and his fastball has troubled many teams this season.

#5. Bryce Eldridge, Virginia HS

Bryce Eldrige has impressed many this season. He stands at 6-foot-7 and can alter subtle changes in the level of his pitches that make batters uncomfortable.

Eldrige also has a calming presence that exudes to his teammates. The right-handed pitcher is expected to get picked early in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

