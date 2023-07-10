Why was Amir Garrett Designated for Assignment? Royals make puzzling choice to move on from talented pitcher

In a somewhat surprising move, the Kansas City Royals have elected to designate veteran relief pitcher Amir Garrett for assignment. While Kansas City has struggled mightily this season, the fact that they opted to basically release Garrett instead of trading him away has some fans puzzled.

The 31-year-old will now need to find himself a new squad for the remainder of the 2023 season, as his designation leaves the team with one week to either trade, waive, or release him. If the Royals opt to release Amir Garrett, he should draw interest from plenty of contenders looking to bolster their bullpens with veteran arms.

Bally Sports Kansas City @BallySportsKC Ryan Yarbrough has been reinstated from the IL after completing his rehab assignment. Amir Garrett was designated for assignment. The #Royals have also recalled Samad Taylor after placing Edward Olivares on the 10-day IL (mild left oblique strain). Ryan Yarbrough has been reinstated from the IL after completing his rehab assignment. Amir Garrett was designated for assignment. The #Royals have also recalled Samad Taylor after placing Edward Olivares on the 10-day IL (mild left oblique strain). https://t.co/HZh7RWGBWC

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ryan Yarbrough has been reinstated from the IL after completing his rehab assignment. Amir Garrett was designated for assignment. The #Royals have also recalled Samad Taylor after placing Edward Olivares on the 10-day IL (mild left oblique strain)." - @BallySportsKC

The lefty has been an effective, yet inconsistent pitcher throughout his seven-year career. Through 325.1 innings pitched in the MLB, Garrett has a career 4.95 ERA with a 13-19 record and 376 strikeouts.

Garrett has been a solid presence out of the bullpen this season for the Kansas City Royals, posting a 3.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 24.1 innings. He may need to opt for a minimum contract, however, he will likely draw interest from across the MLB from contenders looking for relief pitching help.

Brandon H. @BHIndepMO Amir Garrett had a 1.73 WHIP and a 3.33 ERA. You’d think this #Royals team wouldn’t DFA a reliever whose ERA is inexplicably under 4 and I wonder if there are clubhouse reasons for why they dropped Amir Amir Garrett had a 1.73 WHIP and a 3.33 ERA. You’d think this #Royals team wouldn’t DFA a reliever whose ERA is inexplicably under 4 and I wonder if there are clubhouse reasons for why they dropped Amir

"Amir Garrett had a 1.73 WHIP and a 3.33 ERA. You’d think this #Royals team wouldn’t DFA a reliever whose ERA is inexplicably under 4 and I wonder if there are clubhouse reasons for why they dropped Amir" - @BHIndepMO

The DFA announcement of the veteran has already led many to speculate where he will land. The Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, and New York Mets are among the teams linked to sign the veteran left-handed pitcher.

Amir Garrett may be best known to MLB fans for his brawl as a member of the Cincinnati Reds

While Garrett has been a steady pitcher in the MLB, he may be best known for his fight against the Pittsburgh Pirates when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds. It had been a heated rivalry all season that boiled over on July 30, 2019.

"I'm pretty sure the Cincinnati Enquirer will still sell you framed photos of this picture." - @AndrewOlding

After Pirates reliever Keone Kela threw a pitch near Derek Dietrch's head, tension continued to grow, which eventually came to a front with Garrett on the mound. Once members of the Pittsburgh Pirates said something to Garrett, that was the last straw, with the relief pitcher making his way to the Pirates' dugout. A bench-clearing brawl ensued, involving several players such as the controversial Yasiel Puig.

Poll : 0 votes