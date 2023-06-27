Why was Chris Flexen Designated For Assignment? Mariners pitcher’s recent struggles explained

Chris Flexen's difficult season has taken yet another hit as the veteran pitcher was designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. The 28-year-old pitcher has struggled mightily for the Mariners this season, leaving the team with no option but to move on from the righty.

So far this season, Chris Flexen has posted a dreadful 7.71 ERA through 42.0 innings for the Mariners as both a starter and relief pitcher. While the pitcher and team had hoped that things would improve as the calendar turned to June, however, that has not been the case.

Mariners PR @MarinersPR



Trevor Gott, RHP, reinstated from 15-day IL.

Chris Flexen, RHP, designated for assignment.

Since the beginning of June, Flexen has surrendered 13 runs through 8.2 innings, forcing the Seattle Mariners to remove him from the 40-man roster. The team announced the move following right-hander Trevor Gott's reinstatement from the IL.

A look at Chris Flexen's roller coaster MLB career so far

After a difficult beginning to his MLB with the New York Mets, Flexen revitalized his career with the Seattle Mariners, which makes the announcement of his assignment more disappointing.

During his time with the Mets, Flexen posted a dreadful 3-11 record with an 8.07 ERA over 68.0 innings, resulting in his release from the club. However, after a brief stint in the KBO with the Doosan Bears in 2019, Flexen returned to the MLB with the Seattle Mariners as a free agent, signing a two-year, $4.75 million contract.

With the Mariners, Flexen was a changed pitcher, posting a 14-6 record with a 3.61 ERA in his first season with the club. The righty became a key piece of the Mariners' pitching staff, helping the club reach the postseason in 2022 for the first time since 2001.

Now, Flexen will likely need to find himself a new squad this season if he hopes to continue his MLB career. While he has struggled this year, he has proven himself to be an effective starter and bullpen option during his career.

