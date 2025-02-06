Why Mets have the strongest roster in MLB after $54,000,000 Pete Alonso signing?

On Wednesday night, the New York Mets reportedly got Pete Alonso to agree a two-year, $54 million, deal. Alonso had an option of a three-year deal but chose the two-year contract with an opt-out in place after the first year.

With the acquisition of Alonso, the Mets are now arguably one of the best teams in MLB right now. To claim any team the best, though, one needs two reasons: Have they got enough, and how do they compare with their closest rivals?

Here's what the Mets projected lineup could look like:

Francisco Lindor – SS Juan Soto – RF Mark Vientos – 3B Pete Alonso – 1B Brandon Nimmo – LF Jesse Winker – DH Francisco Alvarez – C Jeff McNeil – 2B Jose Siri – CF

The above lineup has all the tools to manufacture runs on a daily basis. Lindor showed his true potential in 2024, becoming the NL MVP finalist. If not for Shohei Ohtani's historic season, he probably would have won it. With his base speed and hits quantity, no one else could be more suitable to play in the leadoff spot.

Hitting behind Lindor is another MVP finalist in Juan Soto, who signed a record 15-year, $756 million, deal this offseason. He's coming off his career-high year and is just getting started to hit his prime.

Then comes Mark Vientos, who not only cemented his spot in the lineup as third base but also has the potential to exceed his 2024 numbers (.266 and 27 home runs) in the upcoming season. Hitting in the cleanup spot is Pete Alonso, who's probably the best home run hitter in the NL after Shohei Ohtani.

That said, even the lineup that follows in the likes of Brandon Nimmo, Jesse Winker and others are all poised to do well.

Meanwhile, when it comes to starting rotation, the Mets re-signed ace Sean Manaea on a three-year, $75 million contract. The move adds Manaea to an already well-equipped starting pitching rotation that includes Frankie Montas, Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes and David Peterson.

Will it be Dodgers vs Mets all over again in NLCS 2025? Comparing both units

The closest team to rival the Mets in terms of big names is the LA Dodgers. The two met in the 2025 NLCS, where the Dodgers beat the team from Queens in six games. Given how things stand, the possibility of another rematch in 2025 NLCS is highly probable.

The reigning World Series champions' lineup boasts the MVP trio of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. The three share five MVP awards among them.

But why are the Mets better?

When matching up the Dodgers trio of Ohtani, Betts and Freeman with Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Mark Vientos, the latter has a better probability of outperforming the other unit.

That's because the Dodgers trio is well past 30 except Ohtani, who is 30. Meanwhile, while Lindor is 31, Soto, Vientos and the other young sluggers of the Mets are near their prime age.

Also while the Dodgers may have the best-hitting trio in all of baseball, considering their current numbers, when it comes to all nine hitters, the Mets seemingly have the edge, one would say.

Even on the pitching side, the Mets bullpen and starting rotation is younger, near their prime and less injury-prone compared to the Dodgers, who more often than not need the trade deadline to bolster their roster, like in 2024.

While fans may be divided with this opinion, in the long run, it's tough to bet against the current Mets unit.

