Why is Oasres trending? Explaining MLB Insider's streak of viral misspellings

Who are the Oasres? To some, it might sound like the MLB's newest expansion team. However, in reality, it is just the latest high-profile Twitter typo from MLB analyst Jon Heyman.

Heyman, a baseball columnist for the New York Post and analyst for the MLB Network, is a man about town. Known for his contacts in every nook and cranny of MLB life, Heyman is often the first to break news pertaining to trades, contract signings and other roster moves.

As such, the MLB expert often leaves himself open to typos. On the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline, things were no different. In an attempt to be the first to break some trade news, Heyman tweeted that pitcher Rich Hill and infielder Ji-Man Choi had been traded to the "Oasres."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Emily Nyman @EmSheDoesIt Oasres add depth but will it be enough to get them past the Arson Judge-led Giants? Time will tell pic.twitter.com/jfbHQIuU3E

"Oasres add depth but will it be enough to get them past the Arson Judge-led Giants? Time will tell" - Emily Nyman

The Oasres, are of course, the San Diego Padres. The Friars traded for Hill and Choi in an attempt to keep their postseason hopes alive. Although the tweet was quickly deleted and replaced, fans were sure to get their hands on the original tweet.

With a record of 52-55, the Oasres - or Padres - have a long road ahead. Currently fourth place in their division, the team also has five games between them and the third and final NL Wild Card spot. It is unclear if the players acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates will help the team in their playoff quest.

"Jon Heyman broke some "Arson Judge" news ... then he didn't Yankees fans, :: DEEP EXHALE :: ⁣** for now **" - Sports Illustrated

For Jon Heyman, referring to the San Diego Ou\asres was not his first slip up. Last season, Heyman incorrectly reported that New York Yankees star Aaron Judge would be heading to the San Francisco Giants, his childhood team. In a race to be the first to break the news, Heyman referred to the super-slugger as "Arson Judge", a moniker that quickly gained online fandom.

Oasres likely aren't Heyman's last slip up

By being one of the league's forefront news breakers, typos likely are not Heyman's top concern. Everyone knows the competitiveness of the media, and being the first to bring the big schoop to the masses is worth any price. Who knows what funny terms might pop up on our feeds next.