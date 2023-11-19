Why Rangers must sign Josh Hader in MLB Free Agency

The Texas Rangers are not stepping off the gas and reportedly planning to bolster their squad in the MLB Free Agency after having clinched the World Series title. On Sunday, reports suggested that the Rangers are heavy favorites to sign the top closer Josh Hader in the free-agent market.

Hader played just under five seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers before having a two-year sojourn with the San Diego Padres from 2022 to 2023. The five-time All-Star is currently a free agent, but he won't be soon.

3 reasons why Rangers mush sign Josh Hader in MLB Free Agency

Rangers keen on signing Josh Hader in MLB Free Agency

#1 Excellent rotation

The Texas Rangers already have a solid pitching lineup with the likes of Nathan Eovaldi, Dane Dunning, Jordan Montgomery, Mac Scherzer and Jon Gray. It's safe to say that Hader would only add more quality to the ranks.

Hader is a pitcher who has proven himself in the league and can bring a new skillset to the table for Texas. It will also give the team another top-tier option in case any of their other pitchers are injured or need a break.

#2 Strengthen while at the top

The Rangers clinched the first World Series of their franchise history title in 2023. However, Bruce Bochy will already be thinking of ways that his team can defend their title next season.

By signing a top-quality pitcher like Hader, Texas will be sending a message to the rest of the league that they are not prepared to let go of their crown. However, it's also important to note that a player like Hader will not come at a cut-cost price in the MLB Free Agency.

#3 Reliable option with a lot of security

Hader made 61 appearances for the Padres in 2023 and had a 2-3 record with an ERA of 1.28, 85 strikeouts and 32 saves. He pitched an excellent 1.28 WHIP, 13.58 K/9, 2.68 FIP and 4.79 BB/9 and was the standout performer for the Padres.

The Rangers need a player like Hader who can potentially add a layer of security to their defense. The five-time All-Star has also won the NL Reliever of the Year on three occasions.

