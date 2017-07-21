Wildcard races heating up in MLB

The race for MLB wildcards is heating up, as the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates claimed wins.

by Omnisport News 21 Jul 2017, 10:59 IST

Jake Lamb, left, and Chris Iannetta

As the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals and Houston Astros are running away with their respective divisions, the second-placed teams are eyeing a wildcard slot.

The Dodgers (66-30) own the best record in baseball and have a 10.5-game lead over both the Diamondbacks (55-40) and Rockies (56-41) in the National League (NL) West.

Arizona pulled even with the idle Rockies with a 12-2 shellacking of the Reds at Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park.

Arizona and Colorado have a substantial lead for two NL wildcard spots, with a 5.5-game lead on the Chicago Cubs.

But as the Milwaukee Brewers know, a 5.5-game lead can disappear rather quickly.

Milwaukee lost for the fifth straight time as the surging Pirates completed a sweep at PNC Park with a 4-2 win.

The Brewers (52-46) held a 5.5-game lead in the NL Central at the All-Star break, but that is now down to just one game because the second-placed Cubs (49-45) are on a six-game winning streak.

The American League wildcard race is much tighter as seven teams are within five games of the New York Yankees (49-45) and Tampa Bay Rays (51-45), who currently own the spots.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

St Louis Cardinals 2-3 New York Mets

Arizona Diamondbacks 12-2 Cincinnati Reds

Milwaukee Brewers 2-4 Pittsburgh Pirates

Toronto Blue Jays 8-6 Boston Red Sox

Texas Rangers 7-9 Baltimore Orioles

Detroit Tigers 4-16 Kansas City Royals

Atlanta Braves 6-3 Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Yankees 4-1 Seattle Mariners

San Diego Padres 5-2 San Francisco Giants

LAMB LAUNCHES

Arizona's Jake Lamb was more like a ram, bashing a pair of home runs and driving in six runs in the 12-2 win over the Reds. The six RBIs were a career high for Lamb, who was an All-Star for the first time this year and now has 22 home runs and 76 RBIs this season.

FULMER STRUGGLES

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer had the shortest outing of his career after giving up eight runs in 2.2 innings against the Royals. Three of the runs were unearned, but Fulmer struck out just two and walked a batter while allowing seven hits, including a third-inning bomb by Eric Hosmer.

RARE STEAL FOR PEREZ

Salvador Perez had just two career stolen bases prior to Thursday. The Royals catcher now has three after a third-inning theft against the Tigers.

Fact: You can't spell Salvador Perez without "speed". #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/6Y0Xks8g5a — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 21, 2017

CARDINALS AT CUBS

As the Brewers head to Philadelphia this weekend, the Cardinals (46-49) and Cubs (49-45) renew their long-standing rivalry at Wrigley Field. The Cubs will especially be watching the scoreboard to see what the Brewers are doing. If Chicago win the weekend series with the Cardinals and the Brewers continue to struggle, the defending World Series champions could finally find themselves in first place on Monday. It is not even August, but the Cardinals are facing a near must-win to save their season. The Cardinals will send Carlos Martinez (6-8, 3.36 ERA) to the mound while Jake Arrieta (9-7, 4.17) will toe the rubber for the Cubs.