Will Giants trade Bumgarner? President says it's impossible to say

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said "it's impossible to say" whether ace Madison Bumgarner will be traded or not.

The Giants were expected to be sellers this month and were reportedly planning to move three-time MLB World Series champion Bumgarner.

San Francisco, however, have won eight of their last nine games and entered play on Monday just two-and-a-half games out of the second wild-card spot.

Zaidi said the Giants are still evaluating their options amid uncertainty over four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Bumgarner.

"It's impossible to say what the next 10 days are going to present, both in terms of what our opportunity to contend is going to be and continue to be and what opportunities the market is going to present," Zaidi said.

Bumgarner – the 2014 World Series MVP – holds a 5-7 record with a 3.65 ERA in 21 starts so far this season.

The New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros have all been linked to a potential deal for Bumgarner.

"I feel like I've done a good job of blocking it out," Bumgarner told MLB.com about the trade rumours earlier this month. "Sometimes it's easier said than done, obviously. But winning solves everything. I'm just trying to win the game. It doesn't matter what may or may not happen. All we can control is what's going on right now."

Bumgarner, 29, has spent his entire 11-year MLB career with San Francisco.

"I just figured, until they take [the Giants uniform] away from me, I'm not going to think about it that way," Bumgarner said. "Mindset is a big thing for me. I feel like that's a negative light on what we're trying to do, because we're trying to win. I'm not focused on whether it's my last start or not or whether they're going to decide to make moves or not."