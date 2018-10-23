×
World Series at bat: Red Sox's Sale vs Dodgers' Kershaw

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    23 Oct 2018, 22:10 IST
AP Image

BOSTON (AP) — The World Series opens in October chill on Tuesday night, with Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw pitching at Fenway Park for the first time and facing a Red Sox team that had the best record in baseball.

Kershaw will confront a lineup loaded with the likes of Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez that carried Boston to 108 wins this season.

Chris Sale gets the start for Boston, pitching 10 days after his last outing and nine after he was hospitalized with what the team called a "stomach illness." What precisely was wrong with Sale is unclear. He joked — possibly — that it was from a piercing gone bad.

Forecasts call for the temperature to be around 50 degrees for the first pitch a little after 8 p.m., with a drop as the night goes on.

