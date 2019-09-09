World Series champs Red Sox part ways with president Dombrowski

Dave Dombrowski

MLB World Series champions the Boston Red Sox have parted ways with president Dave Dombrowski.

The Red Sox made the announcement late on Sunday, following a 10-5 defeat to American League rivals the New York Yankees.

Dombrowski's contract ran through the 2020 season, but the 63-year-old executive – who oversaw last season's World Series triumph – was reportedly on the hot seat as Boston continued to struggle throughout the season.

The Red Sox (76-67) were left eight games adrift of the second wild-card spot in the AL after their loss to the Yankees.

"This is a tough market. It’s been known as that," Dombrowski told USA Today Sports in late August. "Growing up in this game, I was always told there are three markets that are different than everywhere else: Boston, New York and Philadelphia. And I’d have to say it’s probably lived up to be true.

"If you don't have thick skin, you're not going to survive in this game. You won't survive in this market for sure."

Dombrowski was hired in August 2015 and was the engineer behind the Red Sox's World Series win less than a year ago.

Assistant general manager Eddie Romero, along with a group of executives including Brian O'Halloran and Zack Scott, will now head the team's baseball operations.