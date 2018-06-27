Yankees ace Severino continues strong start against Phillies

The New York Yankees were too good for the Philadelphia Phillies as Luis Severino continued to star in MLB.

Omnisport NEWS News 27 Jun 2018, 11:08 IST Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Luis Severino

New York Yankees starter Luis Severino continued his strong start to the MLB season on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old ace threw seven shut-out innings and picked up his 12th victory of 2018 in New York's 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Severino struck out nine batters and allowed six hits in the game.

The Yankees gave Severino all the run support he needed in the first inning when Aaron Hicks led off with a home run.

New York extended their lead on a two-RBI single by Gleyber Torres in the fourth and Greg Bird followed with a run-scoring single one batter later. The Yankees also tacked on insurance runs in the fourth and fifth.

Severino threw 103 pitches and cruised through his seven innings on the mound to lower his ERA this season to 2.10. He also threw the fastest strikeout pitch by any starter this season in the fourth inning, according to Statcast.

The win moved New York to 52-25 this year while Philadelphia fell to 41-36.

BRILLIANT BRADLEY

Jackie Bradley Jr. went three for four with four RBIs and two runs scored in Boston's 9-1 win over the Angels.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and striking out 10, in his team's 5-1 win against the Royals.

SMITH STRIKES OUT

Mets left fielder Dominic Smith struck out in all four of his plate appearances against the Pirates.

Indians starter Corey Kluber allowed six runs and six hits in just 1.2 innings on the mound against the Cardinals.

MARISNICK MAGIC

Astros center-fielder Jake Marisnick made a leaping catch to rob Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak of an RBI extra-base hit in the sixth inning.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 Washington Nationals

Seattle Mariners 3-2 Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees 6-0 Philadelphia Phillies

Boston Red Sox 9-1 Los Angeles Angels

Oakland Athletics 9-7 Detroit Tigers

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Miami Marlins

New York Mets 4-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

Cincinnati Reds 5-3 Atlanta Braves

San Diego Padres 3-2 Texas Rangers

Houston Astros 7-0 Toronto Blue Jays

Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 Kansas City Royals

St Louis Cardinals 11-2 Cleveland Indians

Chicago White Sox 8-4 Minnesota Twins

San Francisco Giants 3-2 Colorado Rockies

Chicago Cubs 9-4 Los Angeles Dodgers

MARINERS AT ORIOLES

Seattle will go for their third straight win over lowly Baltimore on Wednesday. The Mariners came out on top 5-3 in the series opener and pulled out a 3-2 victory Tuesday. Wade LeBlanc will take the mound for Seattle while Alex Cobb is set to start for the Orioles. The Mariners opened their 10-game road trip with four straight losses, but they have rebounded with wins in three of their last four games.