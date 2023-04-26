The New York Yankees recorded their third consecutive defeat in the MLB and fans are starting to lose their patience with the team's management. They currently have 12 players on the injury list and the finger points to general manager Brian Cashman for the team's inability to keep players fit to play.

Fans' frustrations are on the brink as they are tired of seeing their best players on the bench and unable to contribute on the pitch.

As MLB Insider Brian Hoch reports, the Yankees currently have 12 players on the injury list, whose total payroll amounts to $117.8 million. This figure is higher than the 26-man roster of 13 other MLB teams, which explains the fans' discontent.

It is indeed frustrating to watch your team lose games because your best players are not fit to play. As a result, the team is unable to perform at the level expected of them and all fingers point to the mismanagement of the extremely valuable talent they have at their disposal.

The Yankees' injury list included some key players like Carlos Rodon, Harrison Bader, Luis Severino and Jonathan Loaisiga to name a few. Most of the injuries are short-term, with players expected to return by May or June in most cases.

However, it is alarming to have so many of your core players injured and it reflects on the organization's management of the talent at their disposal.

Fans have been extremely unhappy to see their best players missing games due to injury and have taken to social media to make their feelings heard. "Anything Cashman touches turns to crap. Look at gray and Gallo," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Are they even that good when they’re healthy? Are these constant injuries Cashman’s free pass? When is he ever going to be accountable for this unimpressive lineup that he put together w/ the 2nd highest payroll? Same story, different year," added another.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch



Matt @emattp3 @BryanHoch Are they even that good when they’re healthy? Are these constant injuries Cashman’s free pass? When is he ever going to be accountable for this unimpressive lineup that he put together w/ the 2nd highest payroll? Same story, different year. @BryanHoch Are they even that good when they’re healthy? Are these constant injuries Cashman’s free pass? When is he ever going to be accountable for this unimpressive lineup that he put together w/ the 2nd highest payroll? Same story, different year.

Rob 🇺🇸 @rmny1976 @BryanHoch @_BattaGirl @MLB We don’t care…. That’s a direct reflection on Cashman’s ability to construct a winning roster. Using that much $ on old washed up or frequently injured players with a history of not staying healthy Is bad decision making. @BryanHoch @_BattaGirl @MLB We don’t care…. That’s a direct reflection on Cashman’s ability to construct a winning roster. Using that much $ on old washed up or frequently injured players with a history of not staying healthy Is bad decision making.

Brian Cashman Blows @Jt202102 @BryanHoch @MLB Cashman trades for injured players like bader and montass and sign rodon (injury prone) and Stanton is here @BryanHoch @MLB Cashman trades for injured players like bader and montass and sign rodon (injury prone) and Stanton is here

Beks @Beks17Bk @BryanHoch @MLB And only one of those position players is actually impactful, maybe 2 if you include bader. Guess what tho. It is a list of guys that have injury plagued careers that cashman threw huge money at so no one’s fault but his. As usual @BryanHoch @MLB And only one of those position players is actually impactful, maybe 2 if you include bader. Guess what tho. It is a list of guys that have injury plagued careers that cashman threw huge money at so no one’s fault but his. As usual

RDA @rda23 @BryanHoch @MLB And of those players how many are worthy of the contracts handed to them by a short sighted GM? This is a poorly built team with little potential coming from the minors @BryanHoch @MLB And of those players how many are worthy of the contracts handed to them by a short sighted GM? This is a poorly built team with little potential coming from the minors

WFSN-(Warren France Sports Network) @AdamsLife1028 twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat… Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch



Leo S @L_Skrubby05 Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch



Gustavo Luis @verygooster



Some chud: “Brian Cashman would get a job in a five minutes”



Mediocre white dudes always do Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch



Yankees look forward to injured players' return after suffering another loss

The New York Yankees' loss against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night marked their third straight defeat in the MLB. Fans point to the team's management as they have failed to keep several of their high-value players fit to play regularly.

After all, there is no point in having such highly-paid players if they're unable to remain fit and contribute to the season. Ultimately, the Yankees' struggles highlight the importance of having a strong and effective front office.

