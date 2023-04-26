The New York Yankees recorded their third consecutive defeat in the MLB and fans are starting to lose their patience with the team's management. They currently have 12 players on the injury list and the finger points to general manager Brian Cashman for the team's inability to keep players fit to play.
Fans' frustrations are on the brink as they are tired of seeing their best players on the bench and unable to contribute on the pitch.
As MLB Insider Brian Hoch reports, the Yankees currently have 12 players on the injury list, whose total payroll amounts to $117.8 million. This figure is higher than the 26-man roster of 13 other MLB teams, which explains the fans' discontent.
It is indeed frustrating to watch your team lose games because your best players are not fit to play. As a result, the team is unable to perform at the level expected of them and all fingers point to the mismanagement of the extremely valuable talent they have at their disposal.
The Yankees' injury list included some key players like Carlos Rodon, Harrison Bader, Luis Severino and Jonathan Loaisiga to name a few. Most of the injuries are short-term, with players expected to return by May or June in most cases.
However, it is alarming to have so many of your core players injured and it reflects on the organization's management of the talent at their disposal.
Fans have been extremely unhappy to see their best players missing games due to injury and have taken to social media to make their feelings heard. "Anything Cashman touches turns to crap. Look at gray and Gallo," wrote one fan on Twitter.
"Are they even that good when they’re healthy? Are these constant injuries Cashman’s free pass? When is he ever going to be accountable for this unimpressive lineup that he put together w/ the 2nd highest payroll? Same story, different year," added another.
Yankees look forward to injured players' return after suffering another loss
The New York Yankees' loss against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night marked their third straight defeat in the MLB. Fans point to the team's management as they have failed to keep several of their high-value players fit to play regularly.
After all, there is no point in having such highly-paid players if they're unable to remain fit and contribute to the season. Ultimately, the Yankees' struggles highlight the importance of having a strong and effective front office.