New York Yankees' captain, Aaron Judge, appears to have rediscovered his form following his stint on the injured list earlier this season. The power hitter played a pivotal role in leading his team to a decisive 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

This victory was accompanied by Judge's first home run since his return from injury, evoking a surge of excitement from Yankees fans who enthusiastically voiced their sentiments on social media.

Throughout recent years, Aaron Judge has consistently served as a steadfast leader for the New York Yankees. The current season has seen him frequently carry his team across the finish line, and he seems to be regaining that form once more.

Judge's extended absence due to a toe injury significantly impacted the Yankees' season, causing them to struggle in their division standings. As a result, his resurgence as a dominant force at the plate is undoubtedly a source of celebration for everyone affiliated with the team.

Marking his return to peak performance, Judge smashed a solo home run during the eighth inning, expanding the Yankees' lead to 7-1. The team's offense exhibited an impressive start, with players like Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Harrison Bader, and Jake Bauers contributing to an early lead. Fans of the Yankees took to social media with jubilation after the game, expressing their joy and satisfaction.

"Ain't nothing better than seeing Aaron Judge hit bombs," wrote one fan on Twitter. "The captain is back," added another.

Can Aaron Judge carry the Yankees to a postseason spot?

As we head into the latter half of the MLB season, the New York Yankees find themselves in a difficult spot with a 59-55 record so far. However, they still have a chance of getting a Wild Card spot into the postseason, and Aaron Judge's return gives the team renewed hope.

Their recent victory allowed them to surpass the Boston Red Sox in the AL East standings, moving them closer to their ultimate goal. While the task of staging a comeback this late in the season is formidable, the resurgence of their captain undeniably reinvigorates the team's aspirations of achieving success.