Yankees Hot Stove: 3 deals the Bronx Bombers need to focus on following Marcus Stroman's signing

The New York Yankees signed former Blue Jays ace pitcher Marcus Stroman to a two-year deal for $37 million. A vesting provision for 2026 in the contract could become a player option worth $18 million if the player gets 140 innings by 2025.

Roc Nation Sports is Stroman's agent. But the Yankees need more firepower in their bullpen. They have traded five promising pitchers to the Padres for highly sought-after OFs Juan Soto and Trent Grisham.

The Yankees needed an outfielder they traded for Soto and Alex Verdugo. But the Bronx Bombers still need to bolster their pen, considering the vast amount of signings made by other ballclubs this offseason.

Three deals the Bronx Bombers need to focus on following Marcus Stroman's signing

#1 Starting pitching:

As discussed before, the Yankees need to bolster their bullpen depth and effectively increase the variability in their starter pitching rotation. Having added Marcus Stroman is all good, but with his age comes the scarcity of injuries.

The same can be said for the two great options they have on the free market: Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. But signing an extensive deal with the former Padres starting pitcher Snell could benefit the Yanks. He has been in his prime form for the last three-odd years.

#2 Shortstop:

The Yankees have been rather abrupt with their choice in the infield. Last season, Anthony Volpe came in big for the Yanks as he almost cemented his place at shortstop. While Gleyber Torress was the other option to play at that position and had some impressive clutch plays last season.

But this is all makeshift at the shortstop position. And even though there aren't many free agents available for this position, they can look at an opportunity or two. Amed Rosario and Tim Anderson are two of the best options in free agency for this position.

I would lean toward Anderson more since the Yankees can give him a short contract for a year or two and see if he fits well. He displays tremendous athleticism while on defense and possesses brute strength to clear the ballpark with his home runs. And for a cost of $5–6 million a year, he could be a bargain for the position.

#3 Outfield:

Okay, I know this is surprising, but hear me out: you still have Cody Bellinger in the free agency market. And the Yanks can command one of the best outfielders in the MLB next season if they seal a multi-year deal with former Cubs OF.

Just imagine Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Cody Bellinger in the outfield, and then they lead the inning in hitting with Giancarlo Stanton as DH. You are looking at a team that would go toe-to-toe with the likes of the LA Dodgers, Braves and Astros.

Bellinger is 28 and just produced a comeback season with the Cubs in 2023. So, adding long-term wouldn't be all that bad for the Bronx Bombers.

