Yankees, Nationals split unconventional doubleheader

The Nationals took game one of Monday's doubleheader, but the Yankees returned the favour in game two.

The Yankees and Nationals did not have any games scheduled for Monday but ended up playing twice.

Finishing a suspended game from May 15 and making up a game on May 16, the two teams split their makeshift doubleheader on Monday, as the Nationals won the first game 5-3 before Yankees avenged the loss with a 4-2 victory.

The Nationals have now dropped six of their last seven games with superstar Bryce Harper batting at just .211 after another hitless game.

Giancarlo Stanton powered the Yankees to victory in the second game, collecting four hits with two RBIs. Aaron Hicks also went two for five with two runs scored, a home run (9) and two RBIs.

Sonny Gray improved to 5-4 by allowing just two runs in five innings with seven strikeouts as he continues to rebound from a dreadful start.

The Yankees are now tied with the Red Sox atop the American East standings.

WILLIAMS SHUTS OUT BREWERS

Pirates starter Trevor Williams improved to 6-4 after tossing seven shutout innings to lead Pittsburgh to a 1-0 win over the Brewers. Williams allowed just one run and struck out seven batters.

ROMO LETS ASTROS OFF THE HOOK

Rays closer Sergio Romo blew his fourth save of the season to let the Astros escape with a 5-4 win. Romo allowed two runs off two hits and a walk in just 1/3 of an inning. Tampa Bay's bullpen has struggled since trading Alex Colome to the Mariners.

GOLDSCHMIDT RED HOT

It appears Paul Goldschmidt is done hustling everyone this season.

Goldschmidt has raised his average from .209 to .267 since the start of June.

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 St Louis Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 Milwaukee Brewers

New York Yankees 4-2 Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals 5-3 New York Yankees

Cleveland Indians 6-2 Chicago White Sox

Chicago Cubs P-P LA Dodgers

Houston Astros 5-4 Tampa Bay Rays

Texas Rangers 6-3 Kansas City Royals

New York Mets 12-2 Colorado Rockies

San Francisco Giants 4-2 Miami Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 LA Angels



CARDINALS AT PHILLIES

Two playoff hopefuls face off with Luke Weaver (3-6, 4.52 ERA) taking the bump for St. Louis and Vince Velasquez (5-7, 4.74 ERA) starting for Philadelphia. The Phillies have been solid at home, but a small dip in form during June has them third in the NL East. The Cardinals are battling in the tough NL Central and are starting to get healthy at the right time. The Phillies won on a walk-off Monday.