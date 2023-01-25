Yankees News: How could Frankie Montas' absence affect the Bombers?

The New York Yankees are set to be without starting pitcher Frankie Montas for at least the first month of the 2023 regular season. The 29-year-old will miss the start of the season due to shoulder inflammation, which is always a cause for concern as he could potentially be shelved longer.

Montas was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Oakland Athletics last season. He was picked up along with Lou Trivino in exchange for pitchers JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina and second baseman Cooper Bowman.

Paul Juliano @pGuiliano89 Frankie Montas obviously needs shoulder surgery and is prolonging the inevitable. If he can't get right after a full off season what makes the Yankees think he will be fine with a full workload going forward??. Get Bauer and assemble the leagues best rotation.. Frankie Montas obviously needs shoulder surgery and is prolonging the inevitable. If he can't get right after a full off season what makes the Yankees think he will be fine with a full workload going forward??. Get Bauer and assemble the leagues best rotation..

After the deal with the Yankees, Montas struggled to live up to the expectations of many fans for the starting pitcher. In eight appearances for New York, Frankie posted a 1-3 record with a 6.35 ERA and 33 strikeouts.

However, his absence will be felt early by the Bronx Bombers, as Montas would have helped bolster an already strong rotation. Now, the Yankees will need to turn to the likes of Domingo German, Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil and Deivi Garcia to replace Montas in the rotation.

"Who takes over as the #Yankees 5th starter with #FrankieMontas being out for the first month? #RepBX #RotationRoulette #SpringTraining #Baseball #DomingoGermán #ClarkeSchmidt" - Bronx Muchachos

Domingo German has more MLB experience than Clarke Schmidt, so he may enter Spring Training as the favorite to take over the fifth spot in the pitching rotation. Through 413.2 innings in the MLB, German has a career 26-21 record with a 4.37 ERA and 429 strikeouts.

Though German has more experience, Clarke Schmidt may be the better option to replace Frankie Montas. His career numbers are slightly better than those of German, plus the fact that he is four years younger than German may push the Yankees to see what they have.

In his three seasons in the MLB, Schmidt has thrown only 70.1 innings, posting a 5-6 record with a 3.71 ERA and 69 strikeouts. Schmidt may make the most sense for New York to replace Frankie Montas with.

Ryan Garcia (In the Lab🧪) @RyanGarciaESM



Clarke Schmidt will have a great Spring Training and win the 5th Starter Job. Liking this tweet will manifest it into existence. We got a new style of bumpday videosClarke Schmidt will have a great Spring Training and win the 5th Starter Job. Liking this tweet will manifest it into existence. We got a new style of bumpday videos👀Clarke Schmidt will have a great Spring Training and win the 5th Starter Job. Liking this tweet will manifest it into existence. https://t.co/38EPNnuXdl

"We got a new style of bump day videos. Clarke Schmidt will have a great Spring Training and win the 5th Starter Job. Liking this tweet will manifest it into existence." - @RyanGarciaESM

A look at Frankie Montas' career in the MLB so far

Since making his debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2015, Frankie Montas has been a solid starting pitcher in the MLB. Throughout his seven seasons in the Majors, Montas has a career record of 36-35 with a 3.90 ERA and 611 strikeouts. While his numbers don't jump off the page, he would be an effective fifth starter for the Yankees if he was healthy.

His best season came in 2021 with the Oakland Athletics. Montas finished the 2021 season with a 13-9 record with a 3.37 ERA and 207 strikeouts. He finished sixth in the American League Cy Young voting that season.

Poll : Who should the Yankees replace Frankie Montas with? Clarke Schmidt Domingo German 0 votes