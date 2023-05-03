The New York Yankees recorded their first victory after a four-game losing streak on Tuesday that marked a memorable night for Anthony Volpe, the rookie shortstop who is catching the attention of the baseball world.

The Yankees won 4-2 on the night, tying the series against the Cleveland Guardians. Veteran pitcher Gerrit Cole spoke to the media after the game and joked that the young Volpe had equaled his career home run record in a month's time.

Anthony Volpe is playing his first season in the MLB and has been a sight to behold for Yankees fans. The rookie has gotten off to a great start to the season and is already one of the standout players in their offensive lineup.

Volpe was selected by the Yankees in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft and has worked his way up the minor leagues since then. After putting in several impressive displays during the preseason, he was touted by fans to be called up to the major leagues this year.

So far this season, Anthony Volpe has proved himself against different opponents and proven to everyone that he belongs in the MLB. He has shown great defensive potential at shortstop, along with his obvious offensive talent.

During the game against the Guardians, Volpe was once again at the forefront of the Yankees lineup and earned 2 runs and 1 RBI in 4 at-bats on the night. He also banged a solo home run, which was the third of his short career in the MLB.

Yankees' veteran pitcher Gerrit Cole spoke to the media after the game and joked about Volpe's home run when asked about the team's offense. "He's now tied me for career homers. That lasted about a month," Cole joked.

Anthony Volpe remains a constant performer as the Yankees continue a rollercoaster season

The New York Yankees have struggled to maintain consistency in the MLB so far this season and currently have a 16-15 record, sitting bottom of the AL East table. It has been frustrating for fans as the team seems to be taking one step forward and two steps back. They have also lost captain Aaron Judge to injury, which has added to their troubles.

However, amidst all that, the single ray of hope has undoubtedly been Anthony Volpe, their star rookie, taking responsibility for the team's offense. He has been exemplary so far and will hope to continue that as the Yankees look for a series win against the Cleveland Guardians.

