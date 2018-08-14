Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Yankees place Sabathia on DL with right knee inflammation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    14 Aug 2018, 04:29 IST
CC-Sabathia-040116-USNews-Getty-FTR
CC Sabathia

CC Sabathia has landed on the disabled list due to a knee injury, the New York Yankees announced.

The Yankees placed six-time MLB All-Star Sabathia, 38, on the DL with right knee inflammation on Monday.

New York also called-up right hander George Kontos as well as infielder Ronald Torreyes, and sent Luke Voit to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Sabathia threw six scoreless innings and allowed just one hit in his start in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

The 2009 World Series champion and 2007 American League Cy Young Award winner has a 7-4 record with a 3.32 ERA in 22 starts this season.

Sabathia – an 18-year-veteran – has been with the Yankees since 2009. He has made three All-Star teams during his time in New York.

The Yankees enter Monday in second place in the AL East with a 74-43 record. They lead the Oakland Athletics by four-and-a-half games for the first AL wildcard spot.  

