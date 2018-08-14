Yankees place Sabathia on DL with right knee inflammation

CC Sabathia

CC Sabathia has landed on the disabled list due to a knee injury, the New York Yankees announced.

The Yankees placed six-time MLB All-Star Sabathia, 38, on the DL with right knee inflammation on Monday.

New York also called-up right hander George Kontos as well as infielder Ronald Torreyes, and sent Luke Voit to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Sabathia threw six scoreless innings and allowed just one hit in his start in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

The Yankees have selected RHP George Kontos from @swbrailriders, recalled INF Ronald Torreyes from SWB, placed LHP CC Sabathia on the 10-day D.L. with right knee inflammation, optioned INF Luke Voit to SWB, and transferred LHP Jordan Montgomery to the 60-day D.L. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) August 13, 2018

The 2009 World Series champion and 2007 American League Cy Young Award winner has a 7-4 record with a 3.32 ERA in 22 starts this season.

Sabathia – an 18-year-veteran – has been with the Yankees since 2009. He has made three All-Star teams during his time in New York.

The Yankees enter Monday in second place in the AL East with a 74-43 record. They lead the Oakland Athletics by four-and-a-half games for the first AL wildcard spot.