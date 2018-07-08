Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Yankees promote OF Clint Frazier, cut RHP David Hale

Associated Press
AP Image

TORONTO (AP) — The New York Yankees recalled outfielder Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre before Saturday's game against Toronto.

Frazier is batting .350 with no homers and one RBI in eight games with the Yankees this season.

To make room on the roster, the Yankees designated right-hander David Hale for assignment. Hale pitched 5 2-3 innings in relief of struggling right-hander Sonny Gray in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also says Triple-A right-hander Luis Cessa will likely be called up to start the second game of Monday's doubleheader at Baltimore. Cessa is 4-8 with a 4.53 ERA in 32 career games with New York.

Right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga was a candidate to start against the Orioles but has been ruled out because of a sore shoulder. Boone says Loaisiga had an MRI Friday and will visit New York's team doctor on Monday.

Major League Baseball
