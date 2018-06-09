Yankees win Subway Series opener as Mets' woes continue

Home runs from Giancarlo Stanton and Brett Gardner powered the New York Yankees, who have baseball's best record at 41-18.

Omnisport NEWS News 09 Jun 2018, 12:06 IST Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka

The New York Yankees trumped city rivals the New York Mets 4-1 in their Subway Series opener in MLB action on Friday.

The Yankees and Mets are worlds apart in terms of outlook this season but they found themselves in the same place — Citi Field, where the Yankees claimed early bragging rights over their crosstown rivals.

Home runs from Giancarlo Stanton and Brett Gardner powered the Yankees, who have baseball's best record at 41-18.

There is some cause for concern in the Yankees' clubhouse, however, as Aaron Judge jammed his left thumb sliding in the first inning. He stayed in the game.

Also, starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka left the game in the sixth inning after suffering tight hamstrings scoring on a sacrifice fly. He will be evaluated again on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Mets (27-33) have now lost seven successive games, and 12 of 14.

Injuries have taken a toll on the Mets since they opened the season a promising 11-1, and the team shared more bad news on Friday.

Ace Noah Syndergaard, who has been on the disabled list since May 29 with a strained ligament in the index finger of his pitching hand, was expected to be activated from the DL on Sunday to start against the Yankees. But the Mets announced he will not start, after experiencing swelling and discomfort playing catch.

And the Mets also placed closer Jeurys Familia on the 10-day DL with right shoulder soreness.

BRAUN INSPIRES BREWERS

Ryan Braun hit a pair of home runs and drove in five runs in the Milwaukee Brewers' 12-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Paul Goldschmidt had two homers, a double and three RBIs in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 9-4 victory against the Colorado Rockies.

VELASQUEZ STRUGGLES IN PHILLY LOSS

Vince Velasquez gave up 10 runs, on nine hits and two walks, in 3.6 innings in the Phillies' loss.

HAPP THE STAR OF THE SHOW

Ian Happ ended the Cubs' 3-1 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a spectacular play, his third highlight-reel catch of the day that in all saved Chicago several runs.

Yep, @ihapp_1 just did it again - to end the game. pic.twitter.com/8715h2WHEK — MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2018

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 3-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

San Francisco Giants 9-5 Washington Nationals

Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 Baltimore Orioles

Milwaukee Brewers 12-4 Philadelphia Phillies

New York Yankees 4-1 New York Mets

Cleveland Indians 4-1 Detroit Tigers

Seattle Mariners 4-3 Tampa Bay Rays

Chicago White Sox 1-0 Boston Red Sox

Houston Astros 7-3 Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Angels 4-2 Minnesota Twins

St Louis Cardinals 7-6 Cincinnati Reds

Miami Marlins 4-0 San Diego Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4 Colorado Rockies

Oakland Athletics 7-2 Kansas City Royals

Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Atlanta Braves

CARDINALS AT REDS

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Cardinals. He is an early Cy Young contender (7-1, 2.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP) and is a big reason the Cardinals are knocking on the door in the National League (NL) Central.