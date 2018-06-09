Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Yankees win Subway Series opener as Mets' woes continue

Home runs from Giancarlo Stanton and Brett Gardner powered the New York Yankees, who have baseball's best record at 41-18.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 12:06 IST
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka

The New York Yankees trumped city rivals the New York Mets 4-1 in their Subway Series opener in MLB action on Friday.

The Yankees and Mets are worlds apart in terms of outlook this season but they found themselves in the same place — Citi Field, where the Yankees claimed early bragging rights over their crosstown rivals.

Home runs from Giancarlo Stanton and Brett Gardner powered the Yankees, who have baseball's best record at 41-18.

There is some cause for concern in the Yankees' clubhouse, however, as Aaron Judge jammed his left thumb sliding in the first inning. He stayed in the game.

Also, starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka left the game in the sixth inning after suffering tight hamstrings scoring on a sacrifice fly. He will be evaluated again on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Mets (27-33) have now lost seven successive games, and 12 of 14.

Injuries have taken a toll on the Mets since they opened the season a promising 11-1, and the team shared more bad news on Friday.

Ace Noah Syndergaard, who has been on the disabled list since May 29 with a strained ligament in the index finger of his pitching hand, was expected to be activated from the DL on Sunday to start against the Yankees. But the Mets announced he will not start, after experiencing swelling and discomfort playing catch. 

And the Mets also placed closer Jeurys Familia on the 10-day DL with right shoulder soreness.

 

BRAUN INSPIRES BREWERS

Ryan Braun hit a pair of home runs and drove in five runs in the Milwaukee Brewers' 12-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Paul Goldschmidt had two homers, a double and three RBIs in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 9-4 victory against the Colorado Rockies.

 

VELASQUEZ STRUGGLES IN PHILLY LOSS

Vince Velasquez gave up 10 runs, on nine hits and two walks, in 3.6 innings in the Phillies' loss.

 

HAPP THE STAR OF THE SHOW

Ian Happ ended the Cubs' 3-1 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a spectacular play, his third highlight-reel catch of the day that in all saved Chicago several runs.

 

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 3-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
San Francisco Giants 9-5 Washington Nationals
Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 Baltimore Orioles
Milwaukee Brewers 12-4 Philadelphia Phillies
New York Yankees 4-1 New York Mets
Cleveland Indians 4-1 Detroit Tigers
Seattle Mariners 4-3 Tampa Bay Rays
Chicago White Sox 1-0 Boston Red Sox
Houston Astros 7-3 Texas Rangers
Los Angeles Angels 4-2 Minnesota Twins
St Louis Cardinals 7-6 Cincinnati Reds
Miami Marlins 4-0 San Diego Padres
Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4 Colorado Rockies
Oakland Athletics 7-2 Kansas City Royals
Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Atlanta Braves

 

CARDINALS AT REDS

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Cardinals. He is an early Cy Young contender (7-1, 2.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP) and is a big reason the Cardinals are knocking on the door in the National League (NL) Central.

