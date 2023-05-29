Yasmani Grandal Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for two-time All-Star catcher

Veteran catcher Yasmani Grandal has enjoyed a solid career in the MLB, finding himself selected to two All-Star teams as well as being one of the top players at his position for several seasons. His 181 home runs rank him 23rd all-time in career home runs by a catcher, with plenty of time left to climb that list.

That being said, it appears likely that the veteran slugging catcher will be one of the most likely trade candidates to be moved this summer. The 34-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Chicago White Sox, making him an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

"Yasmani Grandal with a bomb!" - @TalkinBaseball_

The fact that teams will not need to pay him next season will make him an intriguing rental option for contenders this year. While his performance has dipped in recent seasons, he could be a perfect target for teams looking to add to their catching depth.

Here's a look at three potential trade destinations for Yasmani Grandal if he is moved before this summer's deadline.

#1 - The New York Yankees could improve their catching position by adding Yasmani Grandal

The New York Yankees have one of the best defensive catchers in the game, 2022 Gold Glove winner Jose Trevino. However, he has struggled to not only remain healthy but perform at the same level as last season. With Trevino hitting the IL, the Yankees are running with the pairing of Kyle Higashioka and Ben Rortvedt, which leaves much to be desired.

"Once Jose Trevino is back, Higgy needs to be sent to the sun" - @BronxBmbrz

This is where Grandal could be an intriguing addition to the New York Yankees, as not only will his contract come off the books, but he could make a solid duo with Jose Trevino.

#2 - The Los Angeles Angels need to find a solution at the catcher position

If there was ever a team that likes to overpay for production or lack thereof, it's the Los Angeles Angels (see the contracts of Anthony Rendon and Albert Pujols). That being said following the season-ending injury to Logan O'Hoppe, the Angels will need to address their need at the catcher position if they have any hopes of reaching the postseason.

Yasmani Grandal would provide the Angels with a proven veteran behind the plate, with the ability to get hot with the bat in his hand. The Angels should be able to acquire him at a low cost, which could tempt the team to act sooner rather than later.

"Angels team needs. 1. Aroldis Chapman, 2. Joe Kelly, 3. Yasmani Grandal, 4. Jared Walsh back. Depth depth depth" - @CFiltheth63

#3 - The Minnesota Twins could bolster their catching depth

During the offseason, the Minnesota Twins signed Christian Vazquez to a three-year, $30 million deal with the intention of him providing a boost to the lineup. However, so far this Vazquez has been anything but helpful offensively for the Twins, posting a .223 batting average with zero home runs and 10 RBIs through 35 games.

While the team has already committed to Vazquez, they could look to Grandal as a rental to help them stay atop the American League Central. The Twins currently sit one game ahead of the Detroit Tigers, so they will need to act quickly to hold their position.

