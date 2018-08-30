Yelich, Brewers prevail in 13-12 slugfest in Cincinnati
Christian Yelich hit for the cycle as the Milwaukee Brewers just beat the Cincinnati Reds in MLB on Wednesday.
The Brewers banged out 22 hits and scored 13 runs – and it was still barely enough to beat the last-placed Reds 13-12 in 10 innings.
Yelich stood out for Milwaukee, going six for six at the plate and tripling to complete the cycle in his last at-bat. And while the Brewers' bats were hot – Mike Moustakas also homered and had four hits – the pitchers were not. Starter Freddy Peralta gave up five runs in 4.1 innings. Josh Hader, who has been virtually unhittable at times this year, gave up four earned runs in 0.2 of an inning.
The Brewers put the Reds away in the 10th on a home run by Jesus Aguilar, and an RBI single by Erik Kratz, just enough to withstand the solo homer by the Reds' Brandon Dixon in the bottom of the inning.
With the victory, Milwaukee (74-60) move to within a half game of the St Louis Cardinals – who lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday – for the top wildcard spot in the National League (NL).
1B:— MLB (@MLB) August 30, 2018
2B:
3B:
HR:
Unreal, @ChristianYelich. pic.twitter.com/kEh3HS6123
DEGROM DELIGHTS
Jacob deGrom's outing against the Cubs in the opener of a double-header epitomised his spectacular season. The Mets ace gave up one run in eight innings, struck out 10 – and got no decision. The outing took two days in a 2-1 loss that was delayed from Tuesday.
MARLINS' MISERY
The Marlins bullpen allowed 11 runs and 13 hits in 2.1 innings in a 14-6 loss to the Red Sox.
WHITE WALKS IT OFF
Astros first baseman Tyler White walked it off with a home run in the ninth against the Athletics. Houston won 5-4.
The @astros make a BIG statement. #walkoff pic.twitter.com/qbADAUoSCf— MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2018
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 2-1 New York Mets
Houston Astros 5-4 Oakland Athletics
Kansas City Royals 9-2 Detroit Tigers
New York Mets 10-3 Chicago Cubs
San Diego Padres 8-3 Seattle Mariners
Boston Red Sox 14-6 Miami Marlins
Baltimore Orioles 10-5 Toronto Blue Jays
Chicago White Sox 4-1 New York Yankees
Philadelphia Phillies 8-6 Washington Nationals
Milwaukee Brewers 13-12 Cincinnati Reds
Minnesota Twins 4-3 Cleveland Indians
Tampa Bay Rays 8-5 Atlanta Braves
Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 Texas Rangers
Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 St Louis Cardinals
Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 San Francisco Giants
CUBS AT BRAVES
These two division leaders meet in a makeup game from a May 17 rainout. The Cubs need a long outing from starter Mike Montgomery – they used seven relievers in a double-header split with the Mets on Wednesday.