Yelich makes history with another cycle

Christian Yelich

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich did it again on Monday.

The 26-year-old hit for the cycle against the Reds at Miller Park. Yelich also recorded a cycle against Cincinnati in late August.

Yelich is the first player in MLB history to tally two cycles against the same team in one season.

Yelich singled in the bottom of the first inning and followed with a double two innings later. He then sent a home run over the right-field fence to give Milwaukee a 4-0 lead.

The MVP candidate clinched his second cycle of the year with a two-RBI triple in the sixth.

You knew he wasn’t stopping at 2nd. pic.twitter.com/n0kE0dl6UJ — MLB (@MLB) September 18, 2018

Yelich has been one of the best players in baseball this season. He came into the game against the Reds slashing .313/.381/.556 with 30 home runs and 89 RBIs.

The Brewers led the Reds 8-0 entering the top of the seventh. They entered play Sunday 2.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League West.