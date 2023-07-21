10 highest-paid NBA contracts of all time, featuring Devin Booker, Nikola Jokic and more

In today's NBA, contracts have increased in the amount of value offered to its world-class players.

From Devin Booker to Nikola Jokic, these are the top 10 highest-paid NBA contracts of all-time, according to Spotrac.

#10, Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers, C

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid signed a supermax extension with the Philadelphia 76ers to remain as the franchise's cornerstone player. The extension amounts to $210,112,000 for four years (2023-27).

Playing in Philadelphia, Embiid has averaged 27.2 points per game (50.1% shooting, including 33.7% from 3-point range) and 11.2 rebounds.

Tier 7-9, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, PG

Trae Young

Selected fifth by the Dallas Mavericks and moved to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Luka Doncic, Trae Young has been the Hawks' franchise player ever since.

Young has a current contract of $215,159,700 for five years (2022-27). The Hawks point guard signed a rookie extension under "The Derrick Rose Rule," which made rookies eligible to earn 30% of the salary cap coming off his rookie contract.

He has career averages of 25.5 ppg (43.7% shooting, including 35.1% from 3-point range) and 9.3 apg.

Tier 7-9, Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls, SG

Zach LaVine Luka Doncic

Tied with Trae Young, Zach LaVine signed a veteran max extension to remain with the Chicago Bulls for five years (2022-27). The extension amounts to $215,159,700.

LaVine has averaged 24.5 ppg (47.2% shooting, including 38.6% from 3-point range), 4.6 rpg, and 4.4 apg for the Bulls.

Tier 7-9, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, PG

Tied with Trae Young and Zach LaVine, Luka Doncic signed a rookie max extension, similar to Young, for five years (2022-27). The contract is at $215,159,700.

In five seasons down with the Dallas Mavericks, he has averaged 27.6 ppg (46.6% shooting, including 33.8% from 3-point range), 8.6 rpg and 8.0 apg.

#6, Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, PG

Stephen Curry

Regarded as one of the greatest shooters of all time, Stephen Curry signed a $215,353,664 contract for four years (2022-26).

Curry has contributed four championships to the Warriors organization with consistent seasons of excellence as the franchise star. In the 14 seasons he has played in Golden State, Curry has averaged 24.6 ppg (47.5% shooting, including 42.8% from 3-point range) and 6.5 apg.

#5, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks, PF

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a five-year (2021-26) $228,200,420 contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. Being the superstar on the team, it makes sense for his big payday as he has also delivered a championship to Milwaukee in 2021.

In the 10 seasons he has played for the Bucks, Antetokounmpo has averaged 22.6 ppg (53.7% shooting, including 28.7% from 3-point range) and 9.6 rpg.

Tier 3-4, Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves, C

Karl-Anthony Towns

Nicknamed "KAT," Towns signed a four-year (2024-28) contract for $234,572,800 to remain with Minnesota. Alongside Anthony Edwards, Towns remains an important piece of the franchise's future.

In the eight seasons Karl-Anthony Towns has played with the Timberwolves, he has been a consistent double-double machine. The center has averaged 23.0 ppg (52.6% shooting, including 39.5% from 3-point range) and 11.2 rpg.

Tier 3-4, Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns, SG

Devin Booker

Recognized as one of the elite scorers in today's league, Devin Booker has a four-year (2024-27) contract for $234,572,800.

Over eight seasons down with the Phoenix Suns, he has averaged 23.9 ppg (46.1% shooting, including 35.6% from 3-point range) and 4.8 apg.

2, Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns, SG

Bradley Beal

After spending 11 seasons with the Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal exercised his no-trade clause to land on the Phoenix Suns for the upcoming season.

His contract with the Wizards amounted to $251,019,650 for five years (2022-27). Now with the Suns, he is projected to earn $150.61 in the next few seasons on the team.

In Washington, Beal averaged 22.1 ppg (46.0% shooting, including 37.2% from 3-point range) and 4.3 apg.

#1, Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets, C

Nikola Jokic

The defending champion was incredible during the 2023 championship run as he delivered the Nuggets' first franchise championship.

Jokic has a contract amounting to $276,122,630 for five years (2023-28). As of now, the Nuggets center has the biggest contract in NBA history.

Over eight seasons in Denver, the big man has averaged 20.2 ppg (55.3% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range.

When it comes to NBA contracts, J.R. Smith regrets how he spent his career earnings

When he was still in the league, J.R. Smith was regarded as one of the few players with a unique personality.

In an interview on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Smith talked about his newfound perspective when it comes to spending one's money wisely, as written by Samantha Dorisca from Afro Tech.

"I could have fed my whole community 10 times over with the money I was just (paying in fines for being) late on the bus," Smith said. "You know how many people you can change their lifestyle with $10 million in our hood? We'd rather go throw $60,000 in the strip club than go feed 2,500 people in the hood."

Smith spent 17 seasons in the NBA, playing for a number of teams before having his final season with the LA Lakers in 2019-20.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence