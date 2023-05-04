2023 NBA Eastern Conference Champion prediction & odds

Right now, four teams are battling out to see who will be Eastern Conference champion. Here is a breakdown of all the betting odds as the second round of the postseason gets underway.

On one side of the bracket, the Boston Celtics are battling it out with the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite a poor performance from Jayson Tatum in Game 2, they took care of business to even up at the series.

Following a pair of upsets, the Miami Heat and New York Knicks managed to keep their postseason dreams alive. Similar to the other series, this matchup is tied up at one as both teams travel to Miami for Game 3.

Looking at the odds, the Boston Celtics are a heavy betting favorite to become Eastern Conference champion. Right now, their odds are sitting at -165.

After the Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers come in with the second-best odds at +300. This number could change soon as Joel Embiid made his return to the lineup after missing two games due to a knee injury.

The New York Knicks and Miami Heat currently have the same odds. Both teams sit at +750 to be represent the East in the NBA Finals.

Are the Boston Celtics a good pick to be Eastern Conference champion

With the Milwaukee Bucks getting upset in the first round, the Boston Celtics now have home court advantage through the rest of the playoffs. This is one of the main reasons why they are the heavy betting favorite to be Eastern Conference champion.

Another key reason is health. All of the other teams are dealing with injuries to key players. Meanwhile, Boston has lucked out avoiding the injury bug to some extent. Joel Embiid is still not 100%, Jimmy Butler is battling an ankle injury, and Jalen Brunson has also wound up on the injury report.

Fresh off reaching the NBA Finals last year, the Celtics look poised to make it back this year. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing at a high level, and they have the depth to go against anyone. Odds are likely to shift moving forward, but Boston is sure to remain the favorite unless Philly is able to shift the series on their home floor.

