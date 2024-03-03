2024 NBA Playoff prediction: 5 teams probable to reach Conference Finals ft. Celtics & more

As part of a 2024 NBA playoff prediction, we will look at five teams who are set to make a deep postseason run against challenging competition. When it comes to the postseason, there are a couple of NBA teams with strong cases to reach the conference finals.

The road to the 2024 playoffs has been a challenging one for these teams, as each one navigated through a demanding and constantly changing 82-game season. Interestingly, they have managed to remain in the top rankings in their conferences, while continuing to build winning habits for the NBA playoffs.

If everything goes as planned, these teams have a shot at securing a ticket to make an appearance in the Conference Finals.

2024 NBA Playoff prediction: 5 teams who are probable to reach Conference Finals

#1) OKC Thunder

2024 NBA Playoff Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The OKC Thunder are a group of young and promising individuals. Led by the MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder pride themselves in their defensive tenacity while utilizing a team-ball mentality.

They are the second-best offense (119.4) and the fourth-best defense (111.4) in the league.

#2) LA Clippers

2024 NBA Playoff Prediction: LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and guard James Harden

Next up are Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers. Despite a 3-7 start to the 2023-24 season after the acquisition of James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers, they have managed to make the fit work alongside other stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

Their compilation of four stars is enough to make the Clippers a headache of a matchup for any team in the postseason. The only real concern with this team is their history with injuries. Be that as it may, they rank fourth offensively (119.3) and 14th defensively (114.5).

#3) Milwaukee Bucks

2024 NBA Playoff Prediction: Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and center Brook Lopez

Giannis Antetokounmpo has maintained his dominant form, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to third place and a 40-21 record in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite some inconsistent showings at both ends on the court, the Bucks remain a compelling opponent once the NBA playoffs arrive.

They are the fifth-best offensive team (119.1) and the 15th-ranked defensive ball club (114.8) in the league.

#4) Denver Nuggets

2024 NBA Playoff Prediction: Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets will look to replicate the same success from last year's postseason. The two-man game of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray continues to be a tough cover for teams in the league with no signs of it changing anytime soon.

The Nuggets are ranked eighth offensively (117.4) and ninth defensively (113.0) across the league. Despite losing Bruce Brown in the 2023 offseason, Christian Braun and Peyton Watson have done more than enough to step up to the challenge for the team's second unit.

#5) Boston Celtics

2024 NBA Playoff Prediction: Boston Celtics forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Lastly, the Boston Celtics are led by the elite tandem of two-way superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics started this season strong right from the jump and have not looked back since.

Coupled with tremendous contributions from Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Al Horford, Boston has dominated the league by maximizing the capabilities of each player on the roster.

Moreover, they are the number one-ranked offense (121.5) and the number three-ranked defense (110.6) in the NBA.