The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the LA Clippers on Friday night at the American Airlines Center for the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Mavericks lost their first game of the tournament, while the Clippers are set to make their debut.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks were no match against the defending champions Denver Nuggets in their first NBA In-Season Tournament game last Saturday. The Nuggets controlled the game early and any Mavs comeback didn't work as they lost 125-114.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are likely treating this game like a regular season game. It might not work since the court would be distracting and the crowd in Dallas is always fired up when the Clips are in town.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Who is Metta World Peace's NBA GOAT? Looking at former Laker's constant flipflops on Michael Jordan, LeBron James

3 keys for Dallas Mavericks to beat LA Clippers in NBA In-Season Tournament

The Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers matchup has always been exciting since Luka Doncic came to the league. Doncic loves scoring against the Clippers, averaging 32.3 points in 15 regular season games. But it will take more than "Luka Magic" to get the win on Wednesday night.

On that note, let's take a look at three keys for the Dallas Mavericks to get their first NBA In-Season Tournament win.

Also Read: Who was Brian Williams' brother Kevin Williams? Exploring his relevance in ex-NBA player's death

#1 - Hot streak from beyond the arc

One of the reasons why the Dallas Mavericks are 6-2 this season is because of their 3-point shooting. The Mavericks are the best 3-point shooting team in the entire NBA. They are first in 3-point shots made (17.0 per game), 3-point shots attempted (42.9 per game) and 3-point field goal percentage (39.7%).

The Mavericks will need to continue shooting the ball at a high rate to have a better shot at beating the LA Clippers. The energy inside the American Airlines Center could fuel a hot-shooting night, with Kyrie Irving due for his first breakout game of the season as well.

Also Read: "Ben Simmons of football" - Nets star catches stray from former NBA champ who ruthlessly disses Bears QB Justin Fields

#2 - Not commit a lot of fouls

The Dallas Mavericks might not have one of the best defensive ratings in the NBA, but they surely know how not to commit a lot of fouls. The Mavs are just averaging 17.8 fouls per game, which is the third-lowest in the league behind the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks.

Dallas might have a hard time preventing players such as James Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook from going to the free throw line. However, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd has been working on adjusting their defense based on their opponents.

Also Read: "Likes very very very big women" - Stephen A. Smith's hilarious reason on why he doesn't hang out with his best friend

#3 - LA Clippers are 0-4 on the road this season

One major advantage for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night is they are at home. The LA Clippers are one of four NBA teams remaining without a win on the road. They are currently 0-4 after losses to the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, LA Lakers and Utah Jazz.

If the Mavericks can use the crowd to their advantage, they have this game in the bag. Nevertheless, a Mavs-Clips game has always been exciting with the teams splitting the season series in three of the last five years.

Also Read: "Why did you keep me?" - Lakers owner Jeanie Buss stunned to learn about her parents giving up a baby girl for adoption