3 major storylines for Philadelphia 76ers as playoff pursuit begins for Joel Embiid and Co.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have less than two months to make a run for the playoffs. The Sixers are currently sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 20-34. They were on a five-game losing streak before the All-Star break.

Ad

The Sixers had a lot of hope entering the season, especially after signing Paul George and Tyrese Maxey to max contracts. Joel Embiid was also coming off a stint with Team USA, winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, Philly was off to a terrible start with injuries affecting their new "Big 3." Embiid was hampered by a knee issue, while George suffered a sprained knee during the preseason. Maxey also dealt with a hamstring strain before taking over the team in the absence of his two co-stars.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Let's look at three major storylines around the Philadelphia 76ers for the second half of the season featuring Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey.

3 major storylines for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers as they pursue a playoff spot

#1 - Will Joel Embiid stay healthy?

Joel Embiid has only played in 17 games this season, averaging 24.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 blocks. Embiid has missed the majority of the campaign due to a left knee injury that might need surgery this offseason.

Ad

The Sixers have a losing record of 8-9 in games played by Embiid, so his presence doesn't equate to winning basketball matches at the moment. Nevertheless, his health will be a determining factor in the team's success. If he can stay healthy and get his offensive rhythm back, Philly might squeeze into the playoffs.

#2 - When will Paul George step up?

Paul George has been disappointing in his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He's averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals in 35 games. He has endured several injuries already, so he's not at 100.0%, but it's not hard to see why the fanbase has been very critical of him.

Ad

George was signed to a $214 million contract this offseason, but he has not lived up to it. His performances were even been close to the value of his deal, which has turned it into an albatross contract. The Sixers might have been better off re-signing Tobias Harris, who is averaging 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in a much cheaper deal with the Detroit Pistons.

Ad

But if PG13 can somehow recover his game following the All-Star break, the Sixers will have a better chance of making the postseason.

#3 - Can Tyrese Maxey take the Philadelphia 76ers to the playoffs?

If the Philadelphia 76ers can't rely on Joel Embiid and Paul George, maybe Tyrese Maxey can carry them to the playoffs. Maxey is the only bright spot for the Sixers this season, averaging 27.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

The 24-year-old guard has to take over games to give the Sixers a shot at winning enough games. But since it's a team sport, coach Nick Nurse might have to motivate players such as Kelly Oubre Jr., Quentin Grimes, Guerschon Yabusele, and Justin Edwards to do more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.